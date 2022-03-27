Donald Glover hires the ‘amazingly talented’ Malia Obama to write for his new show 

Donald Glover will hire Malia Obama as a writer for his new show. Pic credit: Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Admedia

Donald Glover has tapped new talent for his latest show. The writer, musician, and actor often works with his brother Stephen Glover, but now he will have the daughter of an American politician.

The creator of the show Atlanta says he is working with Malia Obama, Barack Obama’s eldest daughter.

Malia will join Donald in his latest television show which also involves retail juggernaut Amazon.

The writer recently attended the premiere of Season 3 of Atlanta.

Donald Glover taps Malia Obama to write for his new show

Donald Glover is famously private about his personal life and only gives interviews when promoting a project. Luckily for fans, the Atlanta creator is currently promoting Season 3 of his show and divulging information about future projects.

Donald spoke with Vanity Fair about his newest talent, the former President’s daughter, Malia Obama. Last year, Glover made headlines when he signed an eight-figure deal with Amazon Studios.

He has not said much about his latest venture but expressed excitement for his newest employee, Malia.

He called the young writer “an amazingly talented person.”

Donald also complimented Malia’s work ethic. He said, “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

Finally, the Emmy-award-winning writer was impressed with Malia’s writing style. He said, “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

Malia Obama has a lot of experience and education. She graduated from Harvard University in Spring 2021 and interned for Harvey Weinstein’s company in 2017.

About Atlanta Season 3 and Season 4

Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed series Atlanta is ending after four seasons. Pandemic delays caused a four-year break between the airing of the second and third seasons.

Atlanta has received five Emmy awards in its first two seasons.

The creator attended the Season 3 premiere this week and spoke about his desire for the show to end.

Glover spoke candidly and said, “To be honest, I wanted to end it at Season 2. Death is natural … When the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. Things start to get weird … you can’t do too much. The story was always supposed to be what it was and the story, it really was us.”

Donald says that he is satisfied with the show, “It was great, all of that came out this season and it ends perfectly.”

Atlanta Season 3 premiered on March 24 on FX, with streaming available on Hulu.