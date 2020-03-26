DJ D-Nice teams up with Michelle Obama for virtual #CouchParty on Instagram Live

DJ D-Nice (Derrick Jones) teamed up with the former first lady Michelle Obama’s organization, Why We All Vote, for an online event called #CouchParty on Instagram Live, according to MTV.

The three-hour online party, live-streamed today from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET, was organized to encourage people to show up for voter registration. The organizers aimed to use the virtual party to get volunteers to text at least 50,000 eligible voters, according to The Hill.

More than 3,000 people reportedly volunteered to text eligible voters using the mobile platform Outvote. DJ D-Nice entertained with music during the virtual party.

D-Nice and Obama’s collab comes amid coronavirus concerns

The event comes after Michelle Obama canceled a When We All Vote rally in Detroit over coronavirus pandemic fears.

It also comes amid concerns that the coronavirus pandemic could disrupt the process for the upcoming general election. The concerns have led to efforts to use online channels to mobilize people to participate in the political process.

The organization, When We All Vote, is supported by many celebrities, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, rapper Janelle Monae, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. Why We All Vote was founded in 2018 by former President Barack Obama and aims to campaign for voter registration and participation in the upcoming general election.

DJ D-Nice has a long relationship with the Obamas. He once served as a DJ at a party hosted in the White House party by the Obamas in 2016.

In this tough time, music can comfort us and bring us together. That’s why I can't wait for the @WhenWeAllVote #CouchParty with a featured live set from @djdnice! He’ll keep our volunteers motivated with some tunes as they help register voters. Thanks @djdnice for all you do! https://t.co/lJWX7MQAgL — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 24, 2020

People posted tweets on social media to promote the event

Twitter users posted tweets to promote the event before and while it was being live-streamed on Instagram.

I ordered me a disco ball and now my home office is doubling as a night music spot called the Love Lounge.❤️ Join me at 6pm for @djdnice and @MichelleObama’s @WhenWeAllVote event, “When We All Vote: Voter Registration #CouchParty” – See y’all at the #CouchParty today at 6pm. 🛋 pic.twitter.com/eb1WfHbnAi — LaTosha Brown (@MsLaToshaBrown) March 25, 2020

D-Nice’s effort comes after his social distancing Instagram party

DJ D-Nice’s collaboration with Michelle Obama comes after he hosted a virtual party, Homeschoolin’: A Social Distancing Dance Party, on Instagram Live last week. The virtual party was designed to promote handwashing and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual event was attended by more than 100,000 people and drew stars Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Dwyane Wade, Janet Jackson, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Who is DJ D-Nice?

DJ D-Nice (Derrick Jones) is a rapper and beatboxer. He was a member of the rap group Boogie Down Productions formed in the 1980s.

He is also a photographer. He is credited for his work on Kenny Lattimore’s album Vulnerable (2017), Bell Biv DeVoe’s Three Stripes (2017), and Kenny Mack’s My Heart Reigns Supreme (1999).

He reportedly discovered Kid Rock and helped him sign with Jive Records.