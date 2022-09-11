Dixie D’Amelio debuts new shaved head

Dixie D’Amelio debuts her newly shaved head. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Dixie D’Amelio debuts her newly shaved head for New York Fashion Week, and it is creating quite the buzz.

The TikTok star and musician took a fashion risk by showing up to the 2022 Harper’s Bazaar Icons & Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary party this Friday with a new look.

Instead of her standard black locks, Dixie opted for a shaved cut that instantly gave her a unique high-fashion editorial model look.

The social media personality took to her Youtube to document the whole process of shaving her head.

At the beginning of the video, she mentions, “I just want to restart,” and has wanted to shave her head since the 6th grade.

So, she convinced her team to get on the same page and then cut off her locks.

Dixie D’Amelio’s high fashion haircut at NYFW

Dixie’s new haircut was the perfect option for her jawline and dark brown eyes. Her hair looked great with her outfit for the night.

She’s actually not the first D’Amelio to shave her head. In her Youtube video, her mom Heidi D’Amelio mentioned that she also had her head shaved when she first moved to New York City.

Now that Dixie is headed to New York Fashion Week, it only made sense to follow in her mother’s footsteps and take the leap.

To show off her new locks, Dixie wore a sheer custom gown in champagne from designer brand Etro. It featured two side cut-outs to show off some skin and a high halter neckline that perfectly showed off her long, lean figure.

Her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, picked simple accessories to compliment the new hair with simple silver hoops and no rings or bracelets. Dixie also carried a white leather bag with silver hardware that was subtle enough to show off her sparkly Italian dress.

Dixie’s makeup artist, Olivia Madorma, went with a strong brow, dark eyeliner, and thick long lashes look to compliment the hair. In addition, she wore a warm coral blush and matching neutral lip color to showcase the star’s lips.

Dixie’s hairstylist’s sweet appreciation post

Her hairstylist Laura Polko made her hair look extra shiny, which complimented her glowy makeup look. She even took to her Instagram to show off the process of Dixie’s hair transformation.

She captioned the post with, “Wow. @dixiedamelio I love you.. it’s been fun.. see you when your hairs back, but I love you and loved having this moment with you you’ve talking abt since the day I met you.”

What a special moment!