Dixie D’Amelio prepares for birthday in pearl-encrusted bra and skirt

Dixie D’Amelio is preparing for her birthday in a pearl-encrusted ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

In the days leading up to Dixie D’Amelio’s 21st birthday on August 12, the influencer took it to the balcony for a gorgeous photo shoot.

The older sister of Charli D’Amelio posed while she overlooked Los Angeles, where she and her sister now live to further their influencer careers.

She shared a set of beautiful photos with her 24.8 million followers, wearing a white skin-baring ensemble, with pearl embellishments featured prominently.

The latest shoot saw Dixie in a crop top and short mini skirt with matching opera gloves.

Dixie added a twist to the Roaring 20s style with tassels featuring pearls hanging from the hem of the skirt.

The intricately designed crop top featured spaghetti straps and a rhinestone waistband belt. There were delicate pearls hand-sewn throughout the ensemble.