Dixie D’Amelio prepares for birthday in pearl-encrusted bra and skirt

Dixie arched her back and left her lips slightly part as she struck her best model poses on the balcony. The influencer looked off to the side, with dark eyeliner and mascara on her face.
Her long, dark locks hung to the side in natural, loose waves.
Dixie kept the caption simple with a few emojis.
Days after the shoot, Dixie celebrated her 21st birthday in a little black dress with friends.
Dixie D’Amelio’s boyfriend Noah Beck was absent from her 21st birthday
Dixie recently celebrated her 21st birthday, but her boyfriend, TikTok star Noah Beck was not present. Noah’s absence left some to believe that there was trouble in paradise between him and Dixie.
But Noah quickly shut those rumors down when he tweeted an explanation with a screenshot from his Notes App.
Noah revealed that work obligations precluded him from attending Dixie’s celebration. He wrote, “Work has held me back from attending the fun in Vegas. A lot of the work that is done behind the scenes, the stuff that makes all this other stuff possible.”
He asked fans to be kind to those he loved, writing, “You guys (Noah’s nation/Becksters/or just anyone who supports me) know how much you mean to me, but have to stop being rude to the people I love…”
Finally, Noah asked people for positive thoughts, “As consumers of our content, please stop assuming the worst between us. We are both very hard-working and we understand that with being or striving for success, comes a lot of sacrifice. However, it’s the communication between us, that you guys don’t see, that keeps the bond strong.”