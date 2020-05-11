Diplo confirms birth of third son with touching Mother’s Day tribute to the women in his life

Diplo finally confirmed that he has become a father for the third time. He broke the news on Instagram on Mother’s Day with a touching tribute to his mother and the other women in his life.

Jevon King, a model, and former Miss Universe contestant gave birth to baby Pace on March 20. There had been plenty of rumors that the 41-year-old DJ and record producer, Diplo, was the father.

However, he remained tight-lipped — up until now that is.

Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley, already shares two children with his ex, Kathryn Lockhart — sons Lazer Lee Louis, 5, and Lockett, 9.

On Sunday, he took to Instagram to celebrate his mother and the two women who have borne him sons; Lockhart and King.

He posted three photos, an old one of him and his mom followed by one of Lockhart embracing her two sons, and finally, a picture of King cradling little Pace in what was a particularly sweet pic.

Diplo thanked the women in his life

Diplo addressed the three women when he wrote, “Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it.” He called them “the three strongest mothers in the world.”

He added a bit of self-deprecating humor with, “I’m still a work in progress, but u have given three perfect beautiful boys.”

And he finished the post with, “I love you all til the moon and back.”

Diplo received lots of love for his post

His beautiful message had almost 120,000 likes by the time of writing.

Rapper Odil Omar responded with, “Love you, Diplo, that’s beautiful.”

Lots of other folks commented using the heart emoji, including singer Rita Ora, country musician Orville Peck, actress Liz Carey, and artist Blacka Di Danca.

Paris Hilton commented with the hashtag: “#SLiving.”

Jevon King, who represented Trinidad and Tobago at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014, announced the arrival of Pace on Instagram in March.

She previously announced her pregnancy in October 2019.

She shared a photo of herself tenderly holding Pace with the caption, “In the midst of all this chaos you’ve been my peace.”

At the time, Diplo didn’t put up anything on social media, but he did like King’s post.

Diplo recently talked about his pain in self-isolating from his sons due to fears he might be suffering from COVID-19.

