Fans aren’t convinced James Charles really went bald. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier CollinImage Press Agency

YouTuber and make-up artist James Charles took to social media to unveil an apparent brave new hairstyle — and it didn’t take long for the beauty guru’s striking new selfies to go viral.

He started by posting a teaser on both Twitter and Instagram in a selfie captioned “Wait until you guys see what I did with my hair…”

The reveal followed shortly after, with him posting two glamorous photos of himself and a new bald look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The controversial YouTube star was spotted by paparazzi at celebrity hot spot BOA Steakhouse, who were eager to question him over his new hair.

James Charles adamant ‘it’s real’

“Just trying something new” he said.

When asked if he had really shaved his head, he insisted it was real.

“Do you like it? It’s gonna be my new look. It’s real. I just did it today.” Charles responded.

He added that he filmed the entire process, so a new YouTube video could be partially the reason behind his new look.

“Of course. Had to film. I had to film the entire thing.” He admitted.

Many fans still unconvinced James Charles is really bald

The speculation comes after a picture of what fans believe is James’ “bald cap” emerged on Twitter.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Oh sis… you tried. But we know.” tweeted one eagle-eyed fan, alongside a photo seeming to reveal creases that left many doubting Charles had really braved the shave.

The image came in response to fellow beauty guru Manny MUA’s vouch for the hairstyle’s authenticity.

Replying to James Charles, he wrote “When you facetimed me to show me… my gasp could be heard around the world”

oh sis… you tried . but we know. pic.twitter.com/1h87fkw7Yr — Elle Marrs (@Planettmarrs) February 12, 2021

Some of the Twitter reactions have been brutal

James Charles has managed to keep a sense of humor on his brave new look, and has even been retweeting some of the hilarious responses to his new hairdo.

“BREAKING” one fan wrote. “James Charles to play Jeff Bezos in new biopic. Expected to hit streaming platforms this summer.”

BREAKING: James Charles to play Jeff Bezos in new biopic. Expected to hit streaming platforms this summer. pic.twitter.com/pT4SS0mP6B — Advil Lavigne (@agaycowboy) February 12, 2021

UK RuPaul’s Drag Race star also took the opportunity to poke fun, posting one of Charles’ striking selfies alongside the caption “Me after finding out that a song I’m in is Number 1 in the charts!”

Me after finding out that a song I’m in is Number 1 in the charts!! 😂💜@jamescharles #scalped pic.twitter.com/TWE4VsNRcm — Lawrence Chaney (@ShadyLawrence) February 12, 2021

James is well-known for experimenting with wigs, often favoring long, luscious locks for his selfies, so it makes sense why fans aren’t convinced right away.

Is James Charles really bald? Only time will tell.