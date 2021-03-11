Demi Lovato stuns as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine this month

Demi Lovato graces the cover of Glamour magazine for the March issue. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S bukley

Demi Lovato, 28, shared stunning photos on her Instagram page of her shoot with Glamour magazine for this month’s issue.

The Camp Rock star and Sorry Not Sorry singer graced the cover for March, sizzling in nothing but a gray suit jacket, her newly-cropped pink pixie cut hair adding some vibrancy to the look.

Lovato shared several pics from her time at the photoshoot. In one picture, she wears a tight black dress with peek-a-boo holes cut out of the sides, in another she shows some skin while donning a plush-looking tan robe.

The outspoken activist and entertainer has had a busy year, beginning in January 2020 when she left fans and fellow celebrities in tears with her emotional performance of her pre-overdose song Anyone during the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Lovato accidentally overdosed on drugs in early 2018 and was rushed to the hospital where doctors said she had “five to ten minutes left to live.” She opened up this past year about the ordeal, revealing that she suffered three strokes and a heart attack after the overdose.

A whirlwind year

Lovato also got engaged in the summer of 2020 to actor Max Ehrich, but the two split just two short months later after Lovato discovered Ehrich was “trying to further his career by using her name behind her back.”

In September of the same year, Lovato penned a personal essay for Vogue, delving deeper into her stand for black rights, her thoughts on the pandemic, and mental health awareness.

Getting personal

“Depression and mental illness are part of my history, and because of all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, my anxiety skyrocketed. I was suddenly confronted with all these questions: “When are we going to go back to work?” “Are more people going to have to die?” “How bad is this going to get?” Everything was so suddenly out of my control and not just for me individually, but for us as a global community. It was — and remains — a truly unprecedented time in history,” she wrote.

She continued with her thoughts on mental health and enlightening the public to the truth behind having a mental illness.

“(My) experience isn’t an exception. Everybody knows someone with a mental illness of some sort, if they haven’t dealt with it themselves. One positive thing about the pandemic is that it has shone a spotlight on mental health in a way like never before. For so many years, mental illness was seen as shameful. I certainly felt ashamed; I was made to feel ashamed. This comes from ignorance. People just didn’t understand what it was, people were scared of words such as anxiety and depression. The more we’re learning about it now, however, the better we’re able to manage it as a public health crisis. Education and the language we use around mental wellness is crucial.”

2021 has provided Lovato with more opportunities for activism as she recently took up the cause for providing truthful information regarding the coronavirus vaccine, sharing on Instagram that she joined the pro-vaccine campaign with Phenomenal and Higher Heights for America.

The singer is also in the final days of the count-down to the YouTube release of her highly-anticipated documentary Dancing With the Devil. The first two episodes will be available on March 23rd, with the third episode coming out on March 30th and the final episode releasing on April 6th.