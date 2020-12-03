December 3rd on TikTok: What does the trend mean and what’s so special about it?

Everyone’s talking about December 3rd on TikTok. Many people on the TikTok app have also lately noticed that the For You page is filled with videos referencing December 3rd.

While TikTok users have been talking excitedly about the date, most haven’t bothered to explain why the date is special and what it means to TikTok users. This has left many wondering what the excitement over December 3rd is all about.

If you’ve also been wondering why so many people have been talking about December 3rd on TikTok, here is what you need to know.

Sign up for our newsletter!

December 3rd is from Conan Gray’s song Heather

You may have noticed that many of the TikTok videos referencing December 3rd have Conan Gray’s song Heather playing.

In the first verse of the song, Gray sings:

“I still remember the third of December, me in your sweater/You said it looked better on me than it did you/Only if you knew how much I liked you/But I watch your eyes as she walks by”

Read More Coronavirus challenge: TikTok influencer Ava Louise films herself licking plane toilet seat to gain clout

What is Conan Gray’s song Heather about?

According to the Urban Dictionary, the title of Conan Gray’s song Heather has passed into popular usage. It means a person that everyone can’t help but like and admire.

Gray sings about someone he liked, but that person liked Heather.

Gray explains that the song is about “a girl named Heather — I think everyone has a Heather in their life.”

“The person that I really, really liked was in love with Heather,” Gray writes. “They were not in love with me, and because of that, I f**king hated Heather. I hated Heather with all of my heart and soul. I had no reason to hate Heather. Heather is a perfectly nice girl. She’s sweet and she’s pure and she smells like daisies — she’s perfect, but I hate her.”

When someone says, “I wish I were Heather,” they mean they wish they were someone people like better.

Why TikTok users are excited about December 3rd

December 3rd is special to TikTok users because they hope it is the date they will end their pining and find true love.

Others hope it is the day that their secret crush will finally pay attention to them and make a sweet romantic gesture, such as sharing their sweater with them.

Some mark the day by giving their sweater to someone they’ve been crushing on.

Others who can’t summon up the courage to approach their secret crush will wear a sweater and fantasize it was given to them by their crush.

There have been several other trends on TikTok lately. Monsters & Critics reported that TikToker Hannah Schlenker sparked an Aerie leggings buying frenzy after appearing in a pair in her TikTok video.