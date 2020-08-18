Debra Lee’s son Quinn Coleman dies aged 31

Quinn Coleman, DJ and A&R label executive and son of former BET chief Debra Lee, has tragically passed away at the age of 31.

The family released a statement saying that Coleman had died on Sunday, August 16. A cause of death has not been announced.

Variety reported that a family representative described Coleman as “a loving son, brother, cousin and friend.” They also spoke of how he was a “passionate DJ and A&R executive” who had a “bright future” ahead of him.

Debra Lee and the rest of the family have asked for respect and privacy at this time to allow them to grieve in private. They described themselves as “devastated” by the news of his passing.

Coleman had a brilliant and successful career in the music industry. At the time of his death, he was serving as senior director of A&R at Capitol Records based out of Los Angeles. He had recently signed up the group Brasstracks, whose debut album was due for release this week.

He was also Artists and Repertoire Manager at Warner Records, where he’d been working since 2014, having started out as a marketing coordinator. Quinn also had various positions within Sirius XM Radio Inc and VH1 Classic.

Additionally, Coleman founded the DC to BC concert production agency in 2007 and was a popular club DJ who performed under the name Spicoli.

Tributes pour in for Quinn Coleman

Billboard reported that Capitol Records President Jeff Vaughn issued a statement that read: “He will be greatly missed. We offer our deepest condolences to Quinn’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Brasstracks, who Coleman had signed to Capitol, took to Instagram with their own tribute. They said they were heartbroken and described him as being more “like a friend than an A&R. He truly believed in us and worked hard on this project with us.”

They added: “We were the first band he signed to Capitol Records, and we were so proud to work with him. Quinn was family.”

Songwriter and friend of Coleman, Kenny Beats, was among the first to lead the tributes on Twitter. He wrote: “RIP Quinn Coleman. A legendary person, DJ, A&R, friend, and brother. Love you forever, dude. Check on your friends every day.”

Quinn Coleman’s mother Debra Lee is a giant of TV entertainment

Quinn Coleman is survived by his mother, Debra Lee, who is best known as the former head of the Black Entertainment Television network. She has appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s most powerful women in entertainment list.

RIP Quinn Coleman.