Deborah Waknin-Harwin death: Who was Shannen Doherty and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s friend?

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannon Doherty both paid tribute on Monday to their friend and stylist Deborah Waknin-Harwin, who sadly passed away.
Waknin-Harwin, who battled cancer for the last few years, plied her trade as a stylist for over 25 years in Hollywood, where she helped the rich and famous look fabulous.
Sarah Michell Gellar took to Instagram to say, “she was at a loss for words” over the death of her friend.
Accompanying a slideshow of herself with Waknin-Harwin and Doherty, Gellar wrote: “there are so many things about Deborah Waknin that I love.
“She taught me so much about style and fashion, but more than that, she taught me about true friendship when I was very young in Hollywood.”
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shannon Doherty, and Deborah Waknin-Harwin were all friends
Gellar went on to say how grateful she was to both Waknin-Harwin and Doherty for helping her through her early days in Hollywood.
I’m at a loss for words. @theshando there are so many things about Deborah Waknin that I love. She taught me so much about style and fashion, but more than that she taught me about true friendship when I was very young in hollywood. I didn’t have a lot of friends when I moved here, and was experiencing so much at such a young and vulnerable age, but you two were always there to guide me, keep me company, be a shoulder to lean on and teach me how to make the perfect margarita. I only hope you both know how eternally grateful I am. Deb has now left us, but I know that she is still here in our hearts. I’m not sure why this lesson right now when there is already so much pain and we are already so scared, but I will try to find it. Everyone pls let your loved ones know how much you love them today (even if it’s virtual) Craig and Liv- you are in my thoughts and my prayers.
Shannen Doherty also posted an emotional tribute where she discussed the time spent with her friend.
“It was… a friendship that in 28 years has endured, grown, and been cherished by us both,” Doherty wrote.
“She taught me to play backgammon. She introduced me to the island of ST. Barth, which started our girl trips there. She taught me that when she dressed me, I looked better lol.”
The Beverly Hills 90210 star also wrote about how they had been together through boyfriends and husbands, and how they helped each other as they both battled cancer.
“She was a constant. Thru my cancer and I for her when she got diagnosed 4 years ago.”
Around 28 years ago when I met Deborah, she made me squeeze into very tight red patent pants. It was an instant friendship. A friendship that in 28 years has endured, grown and been cherished by us both. She taught me to play backgammon. She introduced me to the island of ST. Barth which started our girl trips there. She taught me that when she dressed me, I looked better lol. We were together thru boyfriends and husbands. Divorces, tears and laughter. We danced on tables (and fell off them- inside joke) all around the world together. I was her maid of honor at her wedding to the love of her life Craig. We cried when she called to tell me she was pregnant with her extraordinary daughter Olivia. She spoke 5 plus languages fluently. We went to the same high school we discovered. We worked on shows together. We grew up…. together. She was a constant. Thru my cancer and I for her when she got diagnosed 4 years ago. She smiled, a lot. She radiated beauty, intelligence and goodness. She was and is wedged into my heart so deeply. We were more than best friends. We were sisters. Tied to each other by the universe, by our very essences that recognized each other instantly. Deb I hope you are dancing on tables again, having a tequila and shooting the shit with God. I will miss you forever, your advice, your laughter, your frankness. I will so miss you. I already do. I already feel it, this part of my heart missing. Deborah Waknin Harwin I love you.
Who was Deborah Waknin-Harwin?
In her Instagram profile, the stylist described herself as a mother, wife, and an animal lover. She also wrote that she was a costume designer and a member of the Costume Designers Guild (CDG).
According to the School of Style, Waknin-Harwin was initially interested in art history and costume design and ended up in fashion styling by accident.
She began her career working at Maybelline in New York when she was just 18-years-old.
After setting up shop in Hollywood, Waknin-Harwin developed a loyal following of clients that included many A-list celebrities. She collaborated with Sandra Bullock, Halle Berry, Megan Fox, Sofía Vergara, and Vanessa Hudgens, to name but a few.
According to Doherty’s Instagram post, Waknin-Harwin was a multi-linguist who spoke at least five languages and attended the same high school as the actress, although at different times.
May she rest in peace.
Shannen Doherty last month revealed on Good Morning America that her cancer had returned after 5-years. Doherty also recently revealed how her cancer diagnosis had had a positive effect on her marriage.
