Darius McCrary kissing Sidney Starr on video surfaces after denying relationship with his ‘mother’

Darius McCrary denied dating Sidney Starr in a bizarre video with his on-screen mother from Family Matters. Pic credit:@dariusmccrary/Instagram/@sidneystarrbad/Instagram

Eddie Winslow actor Darius McCrary denied dating trans model and reality TV star Sidney Starr after rumors about their alleged relationship.

A video has surfaced of the pair sharing a passionate kiss as the curvaceous model grinds on the 45-year-old actor.

In a now-deleted story post on The Shade Room, Love & Hip Hop star Sidney Starr claimed that she has been in a relationship with the Family Matters actor since February.

As previously reported, McCrary and Starr have been sending flirtatious messages to each other on social media.

However, he denied having a relationship with the transgender model alongside actress Jo Marie Payton, who he referred to as his mother.

The 71-year-old actress portrayed Harriet Winslow in Family Matters – the mother of Eddie Winslow.

Sidney Starr and Darius McCrary kissing and dancing

The Jasmine Brand published footage of Sidney Starr and the transgender model sharing a kiss before he grabs her hips as she grinds on him. It appears that the footage is from their photoshoot together.

While McCrary insists the pair are just friends, Starr has sent mixed messages on social media.

On her Twitter account, Star wrote: “Who said Eddie Winslow don’t have good taste in women like myself! Powerful movement!” alongside a photo of the two.

Who said Eddie Winslow don’t have good taste in women like myself ! Powerful movement!!!!!! https://t.co/mqZF887ZD7 pic.twitter.com/RUUeg2bnMd — Sidney Starr (@Sidneystardance) October 18, 2021

In addition, she retweeted a fan claiming that blogs underpromoted the LHH star until she was linked to the famous actor:

“You peep how the blogs didn’t wanna promote @Sidneystardance when she was recently on a reality tv show, and they never promote any of her stuff.”

The individual added that she is “dating” McCrary, adding

“But now that she’s dating an actor all of sudden they wanna talk about her. Give my sister all her flowers, all of them.”

On her Instagram account, Sidney Starr doubled down on their friendship after he denied the relationship:

“He’s still my friend …. Powerful @dariusmccrary #Familymatters All positivity… #transisbeautiful let’s leave it at that.”

Who is Darius McCrary’s birth mother?

Darius McCrary is the son of Grammy-nominated gospel singer Howard McCrary; he also has a brother — Donovan McCrary.

His biological mother is Sharron McCrary, who goes by the name Ms. Chaye. She has a Twitter account but has not used it in at least three years.

McCrary said he has a fianceé and was recently linked to Torrei Hart. However, it is unclear whether they are still together.