Curb Your Enthusiasm comedian Richard Lewis dead at 76

Hollywood suffered another great loss today, with news that comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis has died at age 76.

Last April, Richard announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Diagnosis.

Despite admitting that he felt good, Richard also shared that he was retiring from doing stand-up comedy.

Today, news broke that Richard passed away after suffering a heart attack.

According to Deadline, Richard’s long-time publicist, Jeff Abraham, confirmed the news, revealing the actor died in his Los Angeles home.

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship, and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Jeff expressed to the outlet.

Although best known for Curb Your Enthusiasm, Richard had a long comedic career before his signature role on the hit HBO show in 2000. Richard got his start in the 1970s comedy scene in Los Angeles and New York City, coming up with stars like Andy Kaufman and Richard Belze.

Over the years, Richard developed a stage persona that had him dressed all black – fitting for his brutally honest and self-deprecating comedic style.

In 1985, Richard got his first comedy special on Showtime, I’m In Pain. HBO soon followed suit, and Richard had more specials with the network throughout the 90s.

Richard’s humor didn’t make it easy for him to break into the sitcom or movie world, but he did it. Anything but Love, Daddy Dearest, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and Leaving Las Vegas are just a few of his film and television credits.

Curb Your Enthusiasm was Richard’s breakout role that was based on him. Larry David and Richard were childhood friends, meeting at summer camp when they were just 12 years old.

It was a role of a lifetime for Richard, and he continued to reprise the role after his Parkinson’s diagnosis, appearing in episodes during Curb Your Enthusiasm’s 12th and final season.

HBO releases statement following Richard Lewis’ death

Not long after news broke about Richard’s death, HBO released a statement to honor a man who was a big part of their family.

“We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter,” read the message.

Twitter has also honored Richard with clips of his time on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The world got a little less funny today with the news that comedian Richard Lewis has passed away. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this time.

RIP Richard!