Country music singer Cady Groves has died of natural causes aged just 30

Country music singer and songwriter Cady Groves has died from natural causes at 30-years-old.

She had allegedly battled with an illness late last year, which the family now believes had reemerged.

The tragic news was confirmed online by her brother Cody Groves in a series of tweets.

Cody first tweeted the tragic news on Sunday afternoon that the This Little Girl singer had passed away. He wrote that “details were limited,” and he didn’t give a cause of death.

He then felt forced to follow up with more information because rumors were spreading as to the cause of Groves’s death.

Cody initially wrote on Twitter that, “@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now, but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace, little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey.”

@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey. pic.twitter.com/l4S3tqWYFy — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

The family is sadly no stranger to tragedy as two of Cady’s brothers have also passed away.

Cody referenced both in his initial tweet; Casey and Kelly were only 28-years-old when they died in 2007 and 2014, respectively.

Autopsy ruled out foul play or self-harm in Cady Groves death

Cody followed up his initial tweet with more information stating that after the autopsy, the medical examiner ruled out foul play and self-harm.

He continued, “she had some medical problems last fall, and our best guess at this point is that they had resurfaced.”

He also said that he hated having to put out more information on his sister’s death, and called the “world and the internet a cluster twisted misinformation.”

Cody finished his statement by stating that “Cady was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album. Our latest in-depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on.”

Since Tweets are limited… pic.twitter.com/Ad3bhfegI5 — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

Tributes for Cady Groves came rushing in on Twitter.

Folks took to Twitter to express their sadness at hearing of Groves’s passing. Fellow singer-songwriter Stephen Jerzak wrote that he was “heartbroken” to hear of his friend’s death.

So heartbroken to hear that my friend @cadygroves has passed away. Rest In Peace 😞 — Stephen Jerzak (@stephenjerzak) May 3, 2020

Alexander DeLeon wrote about how he’d only just seen Groves at the airport and how she was like a “little sister.”

man. i just saw @cadygroves at the airport. She gave me the biggest hug I’ve ever received in my life. You were my little sister, Cady. I can’t believe that you’re gone. Rest easy, My friend. — Alexander DeLeon (@bohnes) May 4, 2020

Another Twitter user wrote about they felt lucky to have grown up with “her beautiful music.”

im so devastated to hear about the passing of cady groves. I feel so lucky to have grow up with her beautiful music and to carry it with me from time to time even in present day was always a comfort. my heart absolutely hurts on this day. — peach scone 🍑 (@brittnee_thayer) May 3, 2020

Groves’s 2012 single This Little Girl has more than 12 million streams on Spotify, and her most recent track, 2017s Oil and Water, also brought her great success.

May she rest in peace.

The music world has been beset with tragedy in recent weeks; legendary soul singer Bill Withers died at the end of March after cardiac arrest. The Lean On Me singer was 81-years-old.

Two weeks ago, it was announced that Falling in Reverse founder and guitarist Derek Jones had passed away at just 35-years-old. Jones’s wife had lost her battle with cancer last November.