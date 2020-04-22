Derek Jones has died, Falling in Reverse guitarist’s cause of death still unknown

Ronnie Radke announced on Tuesday night that Falling in Reverse guitarist Derek Jones has died.

Jones was 35-years-old, and the cause of death is currently unknown.

Jones was a founding member of the post-hardcore band which formed in Las Vegas in 2008.

The band’s lead singer, Radke, revealed the news on social media. Jones and Radke are the only two members to remain with the group since its formation.

Radke wrote on Twitter, “I’ll never forget when you picked me up from jail In Your old tour van to start falling in reverse.”

He added that his “heart is broken” but said Jones’s “spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest In Peace Derek Jones.”

I’ll never forget when you picked me up from jail In Your old tour van to start falling in reverse. Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest In Peace Derek Jones. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/6ugnm1MmTm — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) April 21, 2020

Radke posted the same message to Instagram, accompanied by a photo of himself and Jones on bicycles.

Tributes to Derek Jones flooded in on social media

Drummer Luke Holland responded to the post with a message in the comments. He wrote: “My heart breaks for you & his friends & family man. I’m really sorry.”

From Ashes to New singer Matt Brandyberry wrote: “I’m so sorry bro…my heart breaks for you man.”

One Twitter user lamenting his passing called Jones their “favorite guitarist.”

2020 is officially the shittest year ever. my favourite guitarist just passed. rest in peace derek jones. we will all miss you. at least you can visit your fiancé in heaven. we all love you. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/VgTwbtuSAd — slipthot parawhore (@protectedtuna) April 22, 2020

Another Twitter user pointed out that “Falling in Reverse” would never be the same without the guitarist.

RIP derek Jones 🙏 falling in Reverse will never be the same without you — becky 🤮 (@becky_miah) April 22, 2020

Derek Jones was born in Lake Forest, California, in 1984. He was a member of A Smile From The Trenches in 2007 but formed Falling in Reverse with Radke a year later.

Jones was an excellent multi-tasker, able to switch between rhythm and lead guitar as well as often joining Radke in vocals.

Derek Jones’s fiance died in November 2019

Jones’s death comes five months after he lost his fiance Christina Cetta, who passed away from metastatic cancer in November 2019.

The pair used a GoFundMe page to help with Cetta’s medical costs.

Jones’s last post on Instagram was in December when he posted a picture of himself and Christina and wrote: “I miss you beyond belief you were my best friend and everything more.”

May they both rest in peace.

Several high profile musicians and singers have lost their lives recently. Bill Withers died at 81-years-old earlier in the month from heart complications.

The soul singer was behind such classics as Lean on Me, Ain’t No Sunshine, and Lovely Day.

Alan Merrill, the co-author and original singer of I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll, died due to COVID-19 at the end of March at just 69 years-old.