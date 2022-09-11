Could Princess Anne’s son bring Prince William and Prince Harry back together?

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex at the opening of the new Silverstone Experience at Silverstone Racing Circuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Princess Diana’s sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, have reportedly been in a royal rift for some years.

They put up a united front after the new Prince and Princess of Wales invited Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to greet mourners of the late Queen Elizabeth II following her death earlier this week.

Prince Harry’s relationship with the American actress is what is believed to have drawn a rift between them with Prince William reportedly being concerned that their relationship was moving too quickly.

The couple married less than two years after they began dating and had their marriage ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down as working members of the royal family in January 2020, a decision which garnered a mixed reaction.

Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, is close to both and may find a way to make peace between the siblings.

Peter Phillips once helped the royals make peace

During the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, last year on 17 April 2021, William and Harry were reunited for the first time since the Sussexes conducted a polarizing interview on Oprah a month earlier.

Their cousin Peter Phillips reportedly helped the brothers make peace and one insider claims that he can act as a peacemaker again, per The Telegraph.

“Peter is used to acting as a bit of a buffer,” said the source. “He may play that role again in a bid to pull them along together.”

Prince Harry and the Prince of Wales were seen together greeting mourners of their grandmother.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet members of the public and view the flowers and messages that have been left outside Windsor Castle in tribute to The Queen. pic.twitter.com/lq95fcWB8W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

In the interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle accused an unnamed family member of the royal family of expressing a racist opinion on Archie’s potential skin color.

She also claimed that there were plans for a letter patent to prevent their children from getting HRH and prince and princess titles.

The Royal Family mourns the late Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle

Phillips alongside his mother Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, and his sister, Zara Tindall went to Balmoral castle to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of The Queen’s family view the many floral tributes that have been left in memory of Her Majesty at Balmoral. pic.twitter.com/T5MBcl0hpy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

Other members of the royal family included the controversial Prince Andrew along with his children and Prince Edward, who were seen laying flowers in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Palace announced Saturday that the Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, Sept. 19. She died Thursday at the age of 96.