Conor McGregor looks unrecognizable without his beard in new photos

UFC star Conor McGregor shares a new look in recent photos. Pic credit: @thenotoriousmma/Instagram

Conor McGregor shaved off his beard for the first time in his UFC career and looked like a new man.

The UFC star was almost unrecognizable as he posed with his family for Halloween-themed snaps.

The multiple-time MMA champion has been out of the UFC octagon for over a year after snapping his leg during a rematch with Dustin Poirier.

He recently signed his first major acting role alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming Amazon Prime film Road House.

McGregor was all smiles as he channeled Leonardo DiCaprio’s Frank Abagnale from the movie Catch Me If You Can.

Conor shared a photo dump of the Halloween festivities with his longtime partner Dee Devlin and their three children: Conor Jr, Croía, and Rían.

“The sky is the limit, come fly with me. #happyhalloween @theblackforgeinn ❤️,” he wrote in the caption.

He shared a second IG snap as Abagnale in which he held an umbrella by the door of one of his luxury cars.

Conor McGregor will not be playing himself in his first major acting role

In the upcoming movie Road House, McGregor will portray an original character alongside Gyllenhaal, who portrays a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

According to Deadline, Jake’s character would run into some unexpected events with his new job. Details of Conor’s character have not been revealed.

Conor has been spending time in the Dominican Republic filming the movie.

He gave some insight about his filming schedule in an Instagram post in which he shared photos of his workout session.

“17 hour days, filming then straight to the gym before going home. How bad do you want it? I work so hard for it because 1. I love it. 2. I want it. And 3. its mine,” he wrote in the caption.

Dana White responds to Conor McGregor’s drug testing controversy

UFC fans were stunned when it was revealed McGregor was the only fighter on the fighting rooster who hasn’t been tested by the United States Anti-Doping (USADA) in 2022.

USADA refusing to reveal whether he was still in the testing pool caused further confusion.

UFC president Dana White revealed that Conor would have to undergo six months of testing before he can return to competing under the organization, according to MMA Fighting.

It is unclear when he was removed from the testing pool, which makes his potential return date unclear.