Cindy Morgan cause of death unveiled after Caddyshack actor found dead at 69

At the age of 69, Cindy Morgan, a renowned Hollywood star recognized for her portrayal of the beloved character Lacey Underall in the film Caddyshack, has passed away.

Several tributes have poured in for the late actress after news broke about her death.

A police investigation has unveiled the details surrounding her cause of death, after a report was made.

Morgan’s death is being treated as non-suspicious following the investigation.

During her career, Morgan transitioned from appearing in soap commercials to a prime-time soap opera and various acting roles in hit movies.

In later years, she appeared at Comic-con events to interact with the fans of her work.

Cindy Morgan’s cause of death was revealed but unspecified

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has officially confirmed that Cindy Morgan passed away from natural causes, according to the Los Angeles Times. However, officials were unable to provide a specific timeframe for her death.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed her passing, and the late actress’s body is said to be currently located at a nearby funeral home in Florida.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, Cindy Morgan’s body was found at her residence in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, on December 30.

The discovery was made after her female roommate, who had returned home following the holidays, knocked on Morgan’s bedroom door without receiving a response.

Detecting a “foul odor” emanating from the room, the roommate contacted the police to conduct an investigation, as stated by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office’s public information office to PEOPLE.

Cindy Morgan portayed the stunning Lacey Underall in Caddyshack

Morgan, who was born in Chicago in 1954, initially gained recognition as a model featured in advertisements for soap commercials. Her debut in the film industry occurred in the 1980 comedy Caddyshack, a success known for its raunchy humor.

Acting alongside Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield, she portrayed Lacey Underall, the attractive niece of a judge and country club founder played by Ted Knight. The film, directed by Harold Ramis, marked Morgan’s introduction to cinema.

In a 2010 interview, she opened up about her experience working on the R-rated flick.

“We were absolutely having the best time possible. It was a challenge certainly working with four of the funniest men on the planet, and there was quite of bit of improvisation. It was the longest and best party I’ve ever attended.”

In 1982, she followed the success of Caddyshack and played roles in the cult sci-fi movie Tron, which showcased pioneering video game visuals on the big screen.

Morgan took on the characters of Lora, a computer programmer, and Yori, her digital counterpart. Her presence extended to various television shows, with guest appearances on Matlock, Falcon Crest, CHiPs, and The Larry Sanders Show.

Morgan also became a familiar face at fan conventions, where enthusiasts expressed admiration for her and her two most iconic roles.