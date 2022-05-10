Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome adorable new addition to their family

Russell Wilson and Ciara welcome adorable new addition to their family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed a new addition to their family.

It’s not a baby but an adorable puppy.

In a sweet video, the singer and her quarterback husband introduced their new pup to the world.

The announcement comes after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos.

Ciara introduces new puppy

Ciara took to Instagram to introduce her new puppy, which appears to be a kind of Doodle.

She posted a video alongside her husband, saying, “Got a puppy!”

Russell then asked, “What’s its name?”

Ciara replied, “Her name is Bronco.”

Ciara then went on to thank her husband for the puppy.

She also indicated in the caption of her post that the puppy was a Mother’s Day gift and that her kids have already taken to the pup.

She wrote, “Meet.. BRONCO. The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie. :) The sweetest surprise. I love you baby @DangeRussWilson #MothersDay.”

The name is fitting as Russell was recently traded to the Denver Broncos after playing for the Seattle Seahawks for ten seasons.

Ciara and Russell Wilson recently bought a new home

Ciara and Russell’s new puppy will have plenty of space to roam.

The couple recently bought a new home in Colorado, as Russell’s career will be taking him there.

They spent $25 million on the new home, making it the most expensive Denver-area home ever sold.

According to CheatSheet, the couple’s new home sits on a 5.34-acre lot and is an impressive 20,060 square feet with four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

It features a home theater, a basketball court, a game room, a guest apartment, an indoor pool, and a nine-car garage.

Russell Wilson proposed more babies to Ciara

Ciara and Russell seem to be more in love than ever.

Back in March, Ciara was a guest host for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Her husband joined her on the show, looking like he was about to propose to her.

He got down on one knee, with a bouquet in his hand, and asked her for more babies: “I have a question for you. A serious question. Can we have more babies? It will be perfect. Just give me one more at least, you know what I mean?”

The audience laughed and cheered on Wilson.

Ciara told Russell they’ll need a little more time before they “get there.”

Russell and Ciara have three kids.

Their daughter Sienna Princess Wilson was born in 2017, followed by their son, Win Harrison Wilson, in 2020.

Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with rapper Future.