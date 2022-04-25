Ciara struts pantless in trench coat and thigh-high boots

Ciara took to social media with a video to show off some new stylish outfits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

In her latest video, Ciara did more than just a 1, 2 Step to show off her clothing line’s newest collection.

The singer, 36, shared a video of her strutting down her “hallway runway” in multiple springtime outfits.

The 21-second video featured clips of different spring/summer looks all edited together, with Ciara hitting a pose and looking back at the camera to finish it off.

Ciara rocked a trench coat, thigh-high boots, and full animal print

The video showed the Goodies singer in five different looks from her clothing line LITA’s newest spring collection. The first outfit consisted of a zebra print top, a matching bucket hat, and shiny thigh-high boots. The second look showed Ciara in a sleek, tan trench coat that perfectly showed off the same tall boots.

Her next look consisted of a floral, short sleeve romper that the singer rocked with a pair of strappy summer sandals. She then switched into high-waisted black pants with a black and white patterned top and finished the video with a black bucket hat and a full cheetah print one-piece.

“This new LITA hittin right 👌🏽 ,” Ciara wrote in the caption to promote her line’s latest pieces.

Fans and followers of Ciara chimed in to let her know how much they loved LITA’s newest pieces. “Wowwwww I need all of these!! And those boots,” one user commented on her Instagram video.

Pic credit: @ciara/Instagram

One Twitter user reposted her video and added, “Her new line ‘LITA’ looks so stunning!”

Her new line “LITA” looks so stunning! https://t.co/twqUTbcpAc — QueenBeeRiggs (@QueenBeeRiggs) April 25, 2022

“Every fit in this spring line is [fire],” another user tweeted.

Every fit in this spring line is🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/MbMXqzE5b5 — LChanelleWash (@WashChanelle) April 25, 2022

The latest with Ciara’s clothing line LITA

On August 26, 2021, Ciara officially launched her clothing line LITA – which stands for Love Is The Answer. The line of “elevated essentials” from The House of LR&C features dresses, tops, pants, skirts, coats, jumpsuits, shoes, and accessories.

Along with keeping up with current trends, Ciara’s line also sustainably sources its packaging and gives back to charity with a percentage of sales.

LITA’s official Instagram account promoted the features at the beginning of its launch by writing, “All #LITAbyCiara products are made with love, meaning our products and packaging are sustainably sourced and give back 3% of sales to the Why Not You Foundation, which supports programs that directly empower girls and young women.

LITA dropped its latest spring collection on April 13, featuring over 50 “bold” new pieces. Both Ciara and the line’s official social media accounts have posted multiple photos and videos to show off the latest items and accessories included in the collection.

If you’re looking to Level Up this spring, you may not need to look any further than Ciara’s new fashion line.