Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis: What to know about the disease and other celebs who have it

Christina Applegate has opened up to the public about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis a few months ago.

The Dead To Me and Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead actress, 49, got candid about the recent discovery in a post shared to her Twitter page.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it.”

Christina is the latest celebrity to divulge that they suffer from MS, with one of the more vocal celebs being Cruel Intentions and The Sweetest Thing actress Selma Blair.

Other celebrities afflicted with the disease include TV host Montel Williams, The Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Ozzy Osbourne’s son, Jack.

What is multiple sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis can be a very physically crippling disease as it can wreak havoc on the nervous system.

According to the Mayo Clinic, MS is the condition where the body’s immune system begins to strike against the myelin sheath, the protective layer that envelops nerve endings.

This attack leads to communication problems from the brain to the entire nervous system as the nerves deteriorate.

Multiple sclerosis affects all genders, with more than 2.3 million people worldwide currently living with it, but almost three times as many women develop the disease than men.

What are possible symptoms of MS?

Symptoms of MS may include “fatigue, numbness and tingling, blurred vision, double vision, weakness, poor coordination, imbalance, pain, depression, and problems with memory and concentration,” as reported by the National MS Society.

While most people do not become severely disabled due to contracting MS, the effects from the fraying and decay of the myelin sheath can cause debilitating side effects.

Selma Blair opened up for the first on-camera about her battle with MS, speaking with Robin Roberts for Good Morning America in February of 2019.

With her vocal cords in spasm, the brave actress spoke about living with the disease and working to continue as normal a life as possible with her young son by her side.

Christina Applegate was previously diagnosed with breast cancer

This recent MS diagnosis is not the first major health crisis that Christina has dealt with. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and subsequently got a double mastectomy.

Christina and co-star Linda Cardellini recently wrapped filming for Season 3 of their popular show Dead To Me.

There is currently no official date set for its release by Netflix.