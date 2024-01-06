Christian Oliver ex-wife Jessica Klepser releases statement after tragic death of their children

On Friday, Jessica Klepser, the former wife of Christian Oliver, along with his family, released an emotional statement.

This came a day after a tragic plane crash took the lives of Christian and their two daughters.

The actor from Speed Racer, along with his young daughters, lost their lives in a plane crash alongside the pilot, Robert Sachs, during a vacation in the Caribbean.

In response to this heartbreaking news, Jessica Klepser — a regional manager at Wundabar Pilates in California — conveyed her emotions through a poignant statement issued by the organization.

Jessica’s statement was shared on Wundabar Pilates’ Instagram page, where Jessica serves as the regional manager for the company’s California branch.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Amy Jordan, the company’s owner, conveyed the heartbreaking announcement to her more than 17 million followers, stating, “It is with an extremely heavy and broken heart I share this news.”

Jessica Klepser says she is ‘deeply saddened’ in a statement

Jessica, who was based in Los Angeles at the time of the incident, penned a message along with his family, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members.”

The message continued, explaining that their daughters, Madita (12) and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a Caribbean holiday when the single-engine plane they were in encountered engine trouble and crashed into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive.

The actor — known as Christian Oliver — who played in Indiana Jones, and his two daughters, Madita and Annik, had started their Caribbean holiday on December 26, according to officials via The Sun.

The plane, departing from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia, an island in the Grenadines, was en route to St. Lucia. Shortly after takeoff, pilot Robert Sachs radioed the tower, indicating difficulties with the aircraft and announcing his intention to return, as reported by the local news outlet Searchlight.

Jessica Klepser pays tribute to her young daughters in the emotional statement

In the lengthy statement, Jessica and the family of the deceased described the two young girls. Madita, a vivacious 7th-grade Louis Armstrong Middle School student, was known for her lively spirit and exceptional talents. She excelled not only in academics but also in dance, singing, and various performances. Her energy and passion left a lasting impact on those around her.

Annik, a 4th-grade Wonderland Ave Elementary School student, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. Always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug, Annik touched the hearts of many with her compassionate nature. Beyond her kindness, she was deeply passionate about basketball, swimming, and various art forms.

The statement adds that Christian is survived by Jessica, his parents, and his sister in Germany.