Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle announce joint comedy show after the pair joked about Will Smith

Popular comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia/Carrie-nelson

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle announced their joint comedy tour after the pair were attacked on stage on separate occasions.

Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage during the Netflix Is a Joke Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, five weeks after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the 2022 Oscars.

The two will co-headline the show at the London 02 Arena on September 3, in an event billed as “historic.”

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle joke about being attacked on stage

Last month, Rock joined Chappelle onstage at West Hollywood’s The Comedy Store, where they both made jokes about being attacked during a comedic performance.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle joked to Rock. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

Rock laughed and responded, “I got smacked by the softest ni**a that ever rapped.”

Rock was present when Chapelle was attacked on stage and couldn’t resist making a joke recalling his own incident at the 2022 Academy Awards, “I thought that was Will Smith!”

Isaiah Lee, 23, is accused of jumping onto the stage at Tuesday’s inaugural Netflix Is A Joke festival and tackling 48-year-old Chappelle.

The stunning takedown at the Hollywood Bowl was caught on camera — showing Lee charging at Chappelle on stage, knocking him over, and fleeing before members of Chappelle’s team caught him.

The comedian was unharmed, but his attacker visited a hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Chris Rock reportedly reacts to Jada’s plea to reconcile with Will Smith

After about two months, Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the 2022 Oscars slap incident on a new episode of Red Table Talk.

However, it seems Chris Rock isn’t interested in Jada’s statement hoping Will and Chris reconcile.

Smith eventually apologized to the comedian after initially refusing to do so after receiving his first Oscar for Best Actor.

“He’s not concerned with the Smiths at the moment,” the source to Entertainment Online. “He’s touring, and he’s preparing for a comedy special.”

The source adds that Chris “is the most genuine person ever” and is focusing on his career.

While some observers blamed Jada for the incident, the actress made a plea for the pair to heal their relationship.

“Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” she shared. “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one other more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring this thing called life together.”