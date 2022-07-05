Chris Rock and Lake Bell spark dating rumors after being spotted on multiple ‘dates’

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are rumored to be dating after being spotted in public multiple times. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Comedian Chris Rock and actor Lake Bell have now been spotted out together on multiple occasions, sending rumors flying that the pair have struck up a romance.

On Monday, the 57-year-old funny man and the 43-year-old Summering actor appeared to share a romantic dinner together at the Coast restaurant in Santa Monica.

And this comes hot on the heels of another feast at the fancy Giorgio Baldi eatery, also in Santa Monica, on Saturday night.

There’s no PDA but Chris Rock and Lake Bell appear to be dating

According to the Daily Mail, the couple seemed happy and relaxed and even a bit flirty, but there were no reports of public displays of affection. Perhaps, they’re hoping to remain discreet for now.

An eyewitness did tell Page Six that the pair were holding hands as they left the restaurant on Saturday evening but that they allegedly quickly disengaged when they saw photographers awaiting their exit.

The pair were casually dressed on both occasions.

Rumors that Rock and Bell might be hooking up first emerged last month when the celebrities were spotted at a baseball game in St. Louis. According to TMZ, the pair shared a box at Busch Stadium, where they watched a Cardinals game.

Once again, there were no signs of a PDA, and they seemed to be keeping a low profile. As per TMZ, Bell reportedly stepped away when Rock gave an off-camera interview.

Chris Rock and Lake Bell recently ended long-term marriages

The pair are both currently single and have ended long-term marriages in the last few years.

Chris Rock was married from 1996 until 2016 to StyleWorks executive director Malaak Compton-Rock. When Rock filed for divorce in 2014, he admitted to cheating on his wife and also confessed to a pornography addiction.

Meanwhile, Lake Bell was wedded to tattoo artist Scott Campbell in 2013, but the pair finalized a divorce in 2020.

Both Bell and Rock are parents, sharing two kids each with their former partners.

Chris Rock has been all over the news headlines in recent months following the now infamous Will Smith slap at this year’s Oscars ceremony. Smith smacked Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The former SNL comedian has remained mostly tight-lipped about the incident, and during a routine in April, he joked, “I’m not talking about that until I get paid.” But he added, “Life is good. I got my hearing back.”