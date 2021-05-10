Chris Martin says former employer accused him of stealing money before his Coldplay success

Chris Martin opened up recently about accusations against him of stealing money. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Chris Martin has been opening up about his past, and he’s told of a very serious accusation from a former employer who accused him of stealing.

But, thankfully, Chris wants to reassure his fans that he is definitely not a thief.

The Coldplay frontman was talking about his pre-superstar days when he was working in a supermarket back in England, and his boss at the time accused him of putting his hands in the till.

What did Chris Martin say about being accused of stealing?

Martin, 44, explained, in an honest chat with the UK’s BBC Radio 2, that he used to work at a supermarket chain Kwik Save, back in the 1990s. It was here that he was accused of stealing £30, the equivalent of $42 American dollars, but he says the accusations are untrue.

“I used to work at a supermarket called Kwik Save in the late 1990s… I don’t drink or smoke or do the lottery, so they put me on the alcohol and cigarette counter where they sell scratch cards and it somewhat put me off.”

“Only my manager would remember me from then, he accused me of stealing on my first day. He said the till was £30 down and not to let it happen again – and I didn’t gosh darn it. I didn’t steal it – I’d like to go on record,” Martin explained.

How is Chris Martin handling the pandemic?

The singer went on to talk about what he has learned during the pandemic, telling BBC that he had to learn not only to slow down but also to stay humble about his career as a pop star.

“Last year was a quite an eye-opener. I was like, ‘Who am I without Wembley Stadium saying, ‘you’re awesome’?” he said. “I’m trying in my life right now to not attach too much to being a pop star. I’m trying not to get my self-worth from external validation.”

However, Chris Martin was one of the first performers to adapt to the COVID-19 era by performing concerts online in his home.

What did Coldplay say to the International Space Station?

Coldplay recently released their 80s-inspired song Higher Power and hopped onto a video chat with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet as he orbits the Earth on the International Space Station. Their new song got some nice premier air-time as Pesquet beamed the song from the station back to Earth using satellites.

Martin told him, “Right now we aren’t able to play for anybody on Earth, so we thought we’d just play for you. It’s like our one-man concert.”

Martin recently talked to BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball about Higher Power and their new studio album. “We’ve been trying to imagine what music might sound like on other planets, and try to imagine being those other acts, so we’re not thinking of ourselves as being the band Coldplay from England.”

He continued. “Then one day I was staying in this place, and the sink was very resonant. And so I started hitting the sink [to make] this beat… and then I went to the piano keyboard, and the song just landed in one go. So thank you to that sink,” the singer joked. “That’s great plumbing.”

Coldplay is currently working on a new album, set to be released hopefully within the year.

