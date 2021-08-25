Chicago rapper Duke Acapela’s death confirmed after conflicting reports

Chicago rapper was shot on Monday and has succumbed to his injuries. Pic credit: @dukeacapela/Instagram.

Duke Acapela, also known as Lil Duke, was reportedly shot and killed in the city of Chicago after fighting for his life in hospital care.

Duke is a famous Chicago rapper who gained notoriety after dissing deceased Chicago rapper Young Pappy.

The talented rap artist was one of 16 people shot in the Illinois city on Monday.

Several reports prematurely claimed that the rapper was dead while he was still in critical condition. However, several associates and family members of the musician claimed that he was still alive.

On Facebook, an associate of Duke, Travis Fisher Sr. claimed that he is still alive after several reports of his death and condolences on social media.

“I just got off the phone [with] my brother, he still fighting. Keep praying for a fast recovery. I love you bro,” he penned.

Pic credit: Travis Fisher Sr./Facebook.

His manager also refuted the death rumors on his Instagram Story.

However, Monster & Critics independently confirmed that Duke Acapela has since died from gunshot wounds he sustained on Monday.

He was inspired by Chicago artists, such as Chief Keef and G Herbo.

Duke Acapela has been in the Chicago drill rap community for several years, and his music videos have collectively garnered millions of views.

He changed his name from Lil Duke to Duke Acapela due to Young Thug’s artist Lil Duke, who is signed to his YSL record label.

Duke Acapela’s death confirmed

Pic credit: @ahunnastacks/Instagram.

Chicago rapper Ahunna Stacks confirmed Duke has died from his injuries. His Instagram Story shows photos from the hospital as he clutched onto the late rapper’s hand as he fought for his life.

He later paid tribute to the late rap artist, confirming his unfortunate passing.

“You fought hard, lil bro. Love you to death, brother, until we meet again. Say what’s up to Day Day for me. Love Y’all,” he wrote.

Duke was active on Facebook the day he was fatally shot.

Duke reportedly shot in the head

Local Chicago news outlets reported on two people suffering gunshot wounds in Washington Park on the West Side of Chicago.

According to responding police officers, a man believed to be Duke Acapela and an 18-year-old woman were found with gunshot wounds after 12:00 AM in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue.

The man was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center; he was reported as being in critical condition at the time.

When the shooting occurred, the woman, reportedly with Duke, was grazed by a bullet but is in good condition.

The rapper was not identified in the report.

Duke Acapela is survived by his music. He was 25 years old at the time of his death.