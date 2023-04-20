Cheryl Burke admits she gets ‘stuck in fear’ after leaving DWTS and getting sober

Cheryl Burke opened up about all of the life changes she’s experienced in recent years.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro has consistently remained quite open with her fans and followers since stepping into the public eye.

Part of her transparency has included several massive life changes; from marriage and divorce to sobriety, Cheryl has had a good portion of her life thrust into the spotlight.

And as if being in the spotlight wasn’t hard enough, Cheryl also claimed her time with the hit reality series caused her to develop body dysmorphia.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, while appearing on a podcast, Cheryl opened up about her experience. She admitted that being a dancer meant there was constant pressure to maintain her body.

Despite her difficult times, Cheryl recently took to social media, where she reflected on just how far she’s come.

Cheryl Burke talks about sobriety, retirement, and being a trauma survivor

Taking to her Instagram, Cheryl shared a short video clip of herself. In the makeup-free share, the DWTS alum held her phone at arm’s length and smiled sweetly while her blonde hair was curled and covered in an Adidas baseball cap.

While she went more casual for her share, it was the message typed over the clip that portrayed her mindset.

“I’m 38,” Cheryl began. “I’m a trauma survivor. I’m 5 years sober. I’m recently divorced. I retired from my career last year. I feel in many ways I’m starting over.”

From there, Cheryl continued to be vulnerable and admitted that she battles feelings of fear when it comes to “new beginnings.”

Thankfully, she’s maintained a mindset that doesn’t allow her to stay “stuck in fear,” and she concluded by adding that she’s putting faith into letting life “sort itself out.”

Cheryl partners with HumanN to ‘get through the winter slump’

While Cheryl continues to navigate life since ending her marriage and stepping away from the DWTS stage, she’s been focusing on her well-being.

