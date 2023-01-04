DWTS pro Cheryl Burke shades ex-husband Matthew Lawrence after going public with Chilli from TLC

Cheryl Burke shades her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, over his new relationship status. Pic credit: @cherylburke/Instagram

Cheryl Burke seems to be calling out her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence after his latest relationship status has been revealed.

The Dancing with the Stars pro shared a post on her Instagram Stories with a somewhat cryptic message assumingly aimed at Matthew.

In the post, Cheryl wrote, “That was fast…” on a solid black background.

The shady message came just hours after it was confirmed that Matthew is now dating Chilli from the legendary singing group TLC.

Cheryl and Matthew finalized their divorce four months ago after being married for three years.

After a slightly messy divorce, it seems Cheryl isn’t pleased with how quickly Matthew moved on to someone new.

Pic credit: @cherylburke/Instagram

Why did Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence get divorced?

Cheryl has been open about the ups and down she and Matthew faced during their marriage. She revealed they sought therapy and counseling both before and during their marriage to help work on their issues which mainly revolved around a lack of communication.

When they announced their separation, rumors that Matthew cheated began circulating, although neither of them confirmed if this actually happened.

On her podcast, Cheryl admitted that the duo was very opposite. Initially, it was something that they found attractive. Unfortunately, it quickly became the root of their arguments.

After realizing they had simply grown apart and therapy could not resolve their issues, Cheryl filed for divorce in February 2022.

Since ending her marriage, Cheryl has declared that she is doing well and looks forward to the next chapter of her life. She has stated she is focusing on retaining custody of the dog she shared with Matthew and is not looking to date again soon.

Matthew Lawrence and Chilli confirm their relationship

Speculations of Matthew and Chilli’s relationship began in August when the two were spotted together in Hawaii. TMZ reported the surprising news and shared pics of them frolicking in the water and laying out in the sand. Initially, the two claimed they were just friends and nothing was romantic about their beach day.

From there, things remained quiet until the couple went Instagram official on New Year’s Eve. Chili shared a video of the two dancing to “Take Me On” by A-ha while wearing matching pajamas.

A rep for Chilli spoke to Page Six and confirmed their relationship, saying, “I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love.” According to her rep, Chilli and Matthew had been friends for years before deciding to take their relationship to the next level just before Thanksgiving.

The two spent the holiday season together in Atlanta. Matthew met Chilli’s family during that time, and the two solidified themselves as a couple.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus.