Check out Amy Schumer’s Valentine’s Day bathtub selfie

Amy Schumer posted a Valentine’s Day bathtub pic to her Instagram story. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Whether you celebrated Valentine’s Day with your partner, friends, or even just by yourself, Amy Schumer was ready to give fans a chuckle with her own Valentine’s Day post.

The comedian took to her Instagram story to share what might be a literally steamy photo of herself in the bath, complete with bubbles, a giant rubber duck, and what may be her own form of rose petals — foam alphabet letters.

Amy Schumer shares bathtub selfie on Valentine’s Day

Amy’s bathtub post gives a full shot of the soaking star. There are a few lingering bubbles in the water, as well as a giant rubber duck, foam alphabet letters, and a toy airplane that she’s using to cover her chest.

The star is giving the camera an almost dead-pan expression, and she wrote a short caption, simply stating, “Happy vday.”

She has hair tied up in a messy bun, and her dead-pan look has a glint of a smile behind it as it looks like the star is trying not to smile.

The outside of her tub appears to have a marble design, and there is a towel behind her as she poses for the photo. At this time, she hasn’t said who took the photo for her.

Pic credit: @amyschumer/Instagram

Several hours after posting her Valentine’s Day bathtub picture, Amy Schumer posted the official announcement that she would be hosting the Oscars.

Amy Schumer hosting Oscar’s with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall

As well as her Valentine’s bathtime, yesterday it was announced that Amy Schumer is hosting the Oscars with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amy gave a brief statement on Good Morning America, saying, “I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea but I am hosting the Oscars, along with my good friend Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I better go watch some movies.”

This is the first time three women have been named the hosts of the Oscars, and fans are looking forward to seeing the three iconic women host the event. Not only is this the first time three women will take the stage as hosts, but it’s the first time in 35 years that there will be three hosts. The last time there were three hosts, the hosts were Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn, and Paul Hogan.

Good Morning America and Deadline report that Whoopi Goldberg was the first woman to host the Oscars, and she has hosted the event four times, while Billy Crystal has hosted nine times and Bob Hope has hosted 19 times.

The Oscars will air Sunday, March 27, at 8/7c on ABC.