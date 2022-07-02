Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ 17-year-old daughter crashed car in minor accident 

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter had a minor car crash. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

The 17-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, Lola, was involved in a minor car accident in California.

On Tuesday, a car operated by Lola with three passengers crashed into an embankment shortly before midnight. The accident was minor, and no one was severely injured. A call to the California Highway Patrol alerted authorities of a car going over a cliff, but this was not the case.

The past month has been busy for the daughters of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen– 18-year-old Sami Sheen notably joined OnlyFans, a platform where many offer adult content for a subscription fee.

The latest news tops off what has been an eventful month for the Richards/Sheen offspring.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter, 17, involved in a car accident

Lola Sheen, daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, was in a minor car accident this week.

The Sun reported Lola was driving her Volkswagon with three passengers. Around 11:25 pm, the vehicle crashed into an embankment.

The California Highway Patrol received a call about a car going over the edge of a cliff in the Santa Monica mountains. Luckily, the car did not go over the cliff.

The minor driver, Lola, reportedly complained of a headache, but her passengers were alright.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A representative told Page Six, “Nobody was taken to the hospital, but the minor driver complained of a headache after the collision.”

Lola allegedly crashed because she could not see the dark and windy road of the Santa Monica Mountains.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter,18, joins OnlyFans

Sami Sheen, the 18-year-old daughter of Charlie and Denise, made headlines when she announced plans to join OnlyFans.

While mother Denise, with whom Sami recently moved in, was supportive, the same was not true for Charlie. He told Page Six of Sami’s decision, “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Charlie changed his mind, however, and ultimately supported Sami’s decision. He told Us Weekly, “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed. Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

In another unexpected twist, mother Denise followed suit– she announced that she joined OnlyFans last week.