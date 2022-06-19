Charlie Sheen convinced by Denise Richards, now supports Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans

Charlie Sheen at the Angel Awards 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Sami Sheen, the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, joined OnlyFans a few months after turning 18.

Earlier this week, Charlie Sheen publicly said he does not condone Sami’s involvement with OnlyFans.

However, the 56-year-old actor has had a change of heart regarding his daughter’s use of the platform.

Charlie Sheen u-turns opinion on daughter’s OnlyFans

The legendary actor said Denise Richards helped him come around regarding his daughter joining OnlyFans.

“Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” the former Two and a Half Men star said in a statement to Us Weekly via his publicist, continuing:

“Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

Sheen’s first statement seemingly blamed Richards for their daughter joining the platform.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” he said earlier this week. “This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Charlie Sheen took his daughter Sami to dinner to celebrate her 18th birthday in March after moving out of her mother’s house amid their strained relationship.

But last month, for Mother’s Day, Sami and Denise took a photo together, revealing she moved back into her mother’s home.

The 18-year-old announced earlier this month that she planned to launch an account on the subscription service.

OnlyFans is known for its NSFW content, and stars such as Carmen Electra, Tyga, and Bella Thorne have accounts.

Denise Richards says she ‘did wilds things’ to defend her daughter’s OnlyFans

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, defended her daughter’s choice to join OnlyFans and seemingly called out Sheen for his hypocrisy.

“Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did ‘Wild Things’ & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either,” Richards wrote. She went on to praise her daughter for being able to ignore critics online.

“And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I’m in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you,” Richards added.

In the lengthy note posted on Instagram, Richards said she only just learned about OnlyFans and said the backlash was likely due to adult entertainers being prominently featured on the subscription service.

Perhaps I should open my own account..” she wrote before implying Sami’s critics are those who already have subscriptions on OnlyFans.