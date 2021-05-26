Chadwick Boseman honored posthumously by Howard University, Marvel costar Chris Evans responds

Howard University named a building after Chadwick Boseman Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson//ImagePressAgency

The late Chadwick Boseman just received a great honor from his alma mater, Howard University. The university that the Black Panther actor graduated from in 2000.

The historically Black university, located in Washington D.C., shared a big announcement to the world on their website. Under the Office of Communications newsroom, an article was shared, echoing the Howard University President’s decision to name the “newly reestablished College of Fine Arts” after its late alumnus.

Howard shared this news on their website

President Fredrick reflected on the relationship that Boseman had with the university and his program, where he returned in 2018 to deliver a commencement speech.

Quoting that speech, President Wayne A. I. Frederick expressed, “When Chadwick Boseman returned to campus in 2018 to serve as our commencement speaker, he called Howard a magical place.”

Frederick went on to say, “During his visit, I announced our plans to re-establish the College of Fine Arts and he was filled with ideas and plans to support the effort in a powerful way. Chadwick’s love for Howard University was sincere, and although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honor to ensure his legacy lives on through the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts with the support of his wife and the Chadwick Boseman Foundation.”

Responding to the honor, the Boseman family was quoted saying, “Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development. His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist that he became, committed to truth, integrity, and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling.”

Congratulations to all the future students of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts!



Special thanks to @howardu @huprez17 @phyliciarashad and @RobertIger @disney for leading fundraising efforts. pic.twitter.com/dmyJOlySPd — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) May 26, 2021

They finished off by offering the university their full support and endorsement in their decision to name the College of Fine Arts after the famed actor.

They shared, “We are confident that under the dynamic leadership of his former professor and mentor, the indomitable Phylicia Rashad, that the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts will inspire artistic scholars for many generations.”

Chris Evans replies

Boseman’s Marvel costar Chris Evans responded to this heartwarming news on Twitter.

Sharing a tweet by filmmaker Ava Duvernay, he wrote, “This is fantastic.”

The two starred in multiple Marvel movies together, such as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Fans in the comments shared Evans’ thoughts on the news, offering their own congratulatory and memoriam messages.

One fan wrote, “An amazing tribute to an extraordinary human being!”

An amazing tribute to an extraordinary human being! pic.twitter.com/VPV4TRZ5AZ — Tina McCracken (@TinaMcCracken) May 26, 2021

This decision by Howard University was praised by many, including Boseman’s family.

In the official release made by the university on their newsroom website, Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman expressed, “Chad was a very proud Bison — both Howard and Ms. Rashad played integral roles in his journey as an artist. The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come.”

The university is currently raising funds to “build a new, state-of-the-art facility to become the home of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.” The fundraiser can be found here.