Cecilia Gentili, renowned trans activist and Pose actress, dead at 52

Cecilia Gentili, renowned for her contributions to Pose and her advocacy work within the transgender community, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 52.

The saddening announcement was made on Gentili’s Instagram page, although the cause of her death has not been disclosed publicly.

In a statement shared on her account, Gentili’s team conveyed the heartbreaking news to her followers.

“Our beloved Cecilia Gentili passed away this morning to continue watching over us in spirit,” the statement read, continuing:

“Please be gentle with each other and love one another with ferocity.”

The statement also assured that further details regarding memorial services and plans would be provided in due course – while respectfully requesting privacy during this period of grief.

GLAAD pays tribute to Cecilia Gentili

Following the announcement, the LGBTQIA+ advocacy group GLAAD also confirmed Cecilia Gentili’s passing on their Instagram account, celebrating her significant contributions to the transgender community.

Describing her as a cornerstone of the trans community, GLAAD commended Gentili’s diverse roles as an advocate, actress, journalist, and activist for sex worker rights.

Cecilia Gentili was not only the founder of Trans Equity Consulting but also collaborated with numerous prominent organizations on transgender and gender nonbinary rights. She was a pivotal founding member of Decrim NY, a coalition dedicated to advocating for the decriminalization, decarceration, and destigmatization of sex work.

Additionally, Gentili spearheaded efforts alongside other transgender journalists to challenge the biased and inaccurate coverage of transgender issues by the New York Times.

Just before her passing, Gentili celebrated her 52nd birthday surrounded by friends, loved ones, and community members.

Tributes pour in for Cecilia Gentili on social media

Numerous tributes poured in for the late actress on social media. Raquel Willis, an activist, wrote a touching tribute on X, describing Cecelia as a legend.

Cecilia Gentili was a living legend. A titan, an unapologetic example of trans joy and power. Her spirit lives on in all whom she touched and all she built for us. Rest powerfully and peacefully, Mami. And go kiki with the ancestors. You deserve eternal pleasure. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ECLxZOpWNu — Raquel Willis (she/her) (@RaquelWillis_) February 7, 2024

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul described Gentili as a “trans icon” in a tribute that featured a photo of the pair.

“As an artist and steadfast activist in the trans rights movement, she helped countless people find love, joy, and acceptance.”

New York’s LGBTQ+ community has lost a champion in trans icon Cecilia Gentili.



As an artist and steadfast activist in the trans rights movement, she helped countless people find love, joy, and acceptance.



Our hearts are with her loved ones in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/GGMk5Sb8KV — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 6, 2024

Pose co-creator Steven Canals also shared a touching tribute expressing his gratitude.

Today we lost an important Trans advocate and a member of our @PoseOnFX family. @CeciliaGentili your light, your words, your passion, your spirit, is something I will always be grateful for. Thank you for all you gave, and for shining brightly on me. ❤️#poseFX pic.twitter.com/zBQgHVz4ki — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) February 6, 2024

Angelica Ross and Hailie Sahar, who both appeared in Pose alongside Cecilia Gentili, also paid tribute to her on social media. “REST IN POWER CECILIA,” wrote Ross on her Instagram Story, accompanied by a clip from the show.

In 2022, Cecilia Gentili released her memoir titled Faltas: Letters to Everyone in My Hometown Who Isn’t My Rapist. The book received prestigious recognition, winning the American Library Association’s 2023 Stonewall Book Award, as reported by Page Six.