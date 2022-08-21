Casey Affleck skips Bennifer wedding and the reported reason is crazy

Casey Affleck skips Ben Affleck’s wedding to Jennifer Lopez. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Ben Affleck’s wedding ceremony to Jennifer Lopez has come to an end, but one familiar face was not present — Casey Affleck.

Casey is an actor in his own right and the younger brother of Ben Affleck. The two have been close throughout the years, but they have not been photographed together in a while.

Casey joined Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who was also not in attendance.

TMZ spotted Casey on a Starbucks run in Los Angeles at the same time as Bennifer’s wedding across the country in Georgia.

Naturally, the photographer asked Casey why he wasn’t at the event.

TMZ was unable to determine what Casey said, but it was clear he didn’t want to answer.

Why did Casey Affleck skip Ben Affleck’s wedding to Jennifer Lopez?

When a photographer from TMZ asked Casey Affleck why he wasn’t at his big brother’s wedding, he mumbled.

TMZ believed Casey said “fell asleep” in response to the question.

The news outlet continued that he was spotted on Thursday with his girlfriend Caylee Cowan and did not want to talk then, either.

It is unclear the status of Casey and Ben’s relationship at this time.

Ben and Jen’s 20-year-long journey to the aisle

The two dated in the early 2000s and got engaged in 2002. At the time, the press called the two “Bennifer.”

Unfortunately, they called off the wedding because of media scrutiny and went their separate ways.

Ben and Jen rekindled their romance in early 2021 after nearly two decades apart.

Ben proposed to Jen with a huge green engagement ring in April.

On July 16, Ben and Jen had a quick ceremony in Vegas at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas and obtained a marriage license. The two headed to Europe for a highly-photographed honeymoon.

Ben Affleck’s wedding ceremony to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia this weekend

As reported by Monsters and Critics, the two planned a three-day wedding celebration in Georgia, where Ben has a home.

Ben’s astounding 87-acre property is located in Riceboro, Georgia, which should give guests plenty of space.

A source told Page Six, “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.”

The wedding ceremony took place Saturday, August 20.

But the event is reportedly a multi-day affair, with a barbecue tomorrow.

As details continue to pour out, stay tuned to Monsters and Critics for the latest on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding extravaganza.