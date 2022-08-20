The real reason Jennifer Garner is skipping the Bennifer wedding

Jennifer Garner reported reason for not attending her ex-husband’s wedding to Jennifer Lopez. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jennifer Garner will be sending her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his new wife Jennifer Lopez well wishes from afar this weekend.

Garner was previously married to Affleck from 2005-2018. The pair share three children together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11.

As for Affleck and Lopez, the newlyweds rekindled their romance in early 2021 after nearly 20 years apart. The two previously dated in the early 2000s — even getting to the point of engagement in 2002 — but broke it off a few years later in 2004.

The celebrity couple, notably referred to as “Bennifer 2.0,” headed to A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16 to officially obtain their marriage license.

As previously reported, the couple were speculated to be throwing a three-day wedding celebratory bash at Affleck’s Georgia home this summer.

Amid confirmation of the nuptials this weekend, Garner spoke out as to why she would not be in attendance for the celebration.

Jennifer Garner will not be at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding celebration

Although Jennifer Garner did earn a spot on the couple’s guest list, a previous engagement will keep her from heading down to Georgia this weekend.

“Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife, confirming Garner and Affleck’s three children will still be in attendance.

The source continued, “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”

A second source also revealed that Garner has already wished the couple nothing but the best for their wedding weekend.

“Ben will always consider Jennifer [Garner] family so of course he extended an invitation,” they stated. “Plus, Jennifer and Jen have become closer so J.Lo was fully supportive of inviting the mother of his kids. Jennifer knows they adore J.Lo and she’s fully on board with them getting close with their new stepmom. Jennifer has wished them all the best and knows it will be a beautiful event.”

Details on Lopez and Affleck’s wedding celebration

Bennifer 2.0 will be living out their wedding dreams in a well-equipped celebration that will take place on Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

Ben’s property rests on 87 acres and consists of a 6,000 sq ft living space — AKA, plenty of space for the couple to throw a party worthy of being “on pause” for two decades.

“It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” an insider recently revealed to Page Six.

The wedding ceremony is set to take place today, Saturday, August 20, and the party will allegedly end with a barbeque picnic on Sunday.

Lopez is speculated to wear a custom, couture dress made by Ralph Lauren. Her fashion journey throughout the weekend is also expected to be documented by Vogue magazine.

Fellow celebrities such as Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck, and Drea de Matteo were revealed to have been on the couple’s guest list and are expected to make an appearance at the Bennifer bash.