Camilla Parker Bowles receives backlash after it is announced that she will be named Queen Consort

Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth II stated that she would like Camilla Parker Bowles to be named Queen Consort upon Charles’ ascension to the throne and social media users are not happy about it.

Camilla to be named Queen Consort

The Queen issued a statement for her Platinum Jubilee over the weekend. She stated: ”I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

This also means that Camilla will be crowned and anointed alongside Prince Charles at his coronation.

This is news, as previously it was believed that Camilla would be named Princess Consort. In a press release shared on the day of Camilla’s 2005 engagement to Prince Charles, it was stated: “It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne.

But, what is the difference between Queen Consort and Queen?

“Queen Consort” is the title for the wife of a reigning monarch, while the title “Queen” is reserved for those who become monarch through the line of succession, as did Queen Elizabeth II.

Camilla faces backlash after announcement that she will be named Queen Consort

Although Charles and Camilla were happy with the announcement, not everyone felt the same way.

Many people took to Twitter to express their disdain over the news.

Some alluded to the fact that only Princess Diana was worthy of becoming a queen.

Sorry Camilla but there's only one woman that was worthy of becoming a Queen 👑

Some used Diana’s image to express disapproval.

Others brought up Camilla and Charles’ affair.

A tweet calls out Camilla and Charles' affair.

According to Charles’ authorized biography, he began an affair with Camilla in 1986, while he was married to Diana. They went public with their relationship in 1998, the year after Diana’s death.

Some people are defending Camilla’s right to be Queen Consort

There are some people who came to Camilla’s defense, though.

A few mentioned that Diana died 25 years ago, so the public should move on.

Tweet explaining that Diana has passed away, and Camilla should be respected.

Others mentioned that Camilla has proved herself as a loyal member of the royal family.

A tweet in favor of Camilla Parker Bowles.

Based on the backlash, it seems Camilla Parker Bowles becoming Queen Consort has been a polarizing decision.