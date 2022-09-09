Camila Mendes gets dolled up with Armani

Camila Mendes shows off in Armani. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Camila Mendes looks absolutely breathtaking while getting dolled up with Armani Beauty.

The Riverdale star was dressed to impress as she got her makeup done with Armani Beauty products for several promotional photoshoots while attending the Venice Film Festival.

The Venice Film Festival started on Wednesday, August 31, and is set to end on Saturday, September 10.

Celebrities from all over the world have been spotted attending red carpet movie premieres and boat parties while dressed to the nines.

Camila’s makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez went for a subtle makeup look to showcase the actress’s natural beauty.

Carolina Gonzalez is a celebrity makeup artist from NYC who has worked with big names like Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Shop Camila Mendes’ Armani Beauty makeup look

The celebrity makeup artist started off with Armani Beauty’s Smooth Silk Lip Pencil in the shade 12. Fans can shop the look and purchase this lip liner for $30 on their official Website.

Next, she went in with Armani’s Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in the shade 33, a vibrant shadow option that is designed to stay in place all day with a 16-hour wear time.

Fans of this makeup look can purchase this eye shadow product that comes in 20 vibrant shades on the Armani Beauty website for $30.

Carolina Gonzalez set the makeup look with Armani’s Luminous Silk Glow Setting Power in shades 5.5 and 7. This lightweight and glowy formula is perfect for the star’s flawless skin!

To complete her beautiful look, Camila used the Armani My Way floral perfume, which apparently smells like radiant white flowers, orange blossoms, and tuberose. The My Way perfume by Armani is available on their website for $100.

If you want to know all the different Armani Beauty products used, the whole makeup product list is also listed on Carolina Gonzalez’s Instagram Post.

Camila stuns in Armani in Venice

Camila’s fantastic makeup look was the perfect choice to compliment her incredible outfit choice. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Molly Dickson, she wore a complete head-to-toe pink Armani look.

The look consisted of a pink sequin top, silky pink pants, and a pink crossbody purse. Her nails were also pale pink to stay on theme.

Camila also wore extra large silver hoop earrings, which looked perfect with her slicked-back ponytail look created by celebrity hairstylist Peter Lux.

Her complete Armani look is very much giving Barbie goes to Italy. So, its only fitting that the actress captioned the Instagram post with, “bambina barbie & friends 👛💗grazie mille @armanibeauty”