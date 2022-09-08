Camila Mendes shows off amazing physique in plunging red carpet dress

Camila Mendes smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Camila Mendes shows off her amazing physique in a plunging red carpet dress at the Venice Film Festival.

The Riverdale star was one of the attendees of the famous Venice event.

Her look was one of the ones that caught people’s attention the most, and here is the reason why.

Attending the Bones and All premiere, Mendes wore a gorgeous black sequined dress with a super low neckline that fit her perfectly. This sparkling gown is from Giorgio Armani Privé Spring 2017 collection.

The dress accentuated her amazing and toned body, with revealing cut-outs around her hips.

She accessorized this look with a pair of gold almond-shaped earrings, a soft brown wing, and her hair slicked back into a bun with some baby hairs glued to her forehead.

Yes, Mendes caught everyone’s attention with her glamorous and stylish look while walking the red carpet in Venice

Sign up for our newsletter!

Riverdale put Camila Mendes career in high gear

The 28-year-old is mostly known for her iconic character Veronica Lodge on The CW drama Riverdale. The role eventually led her to win the Teen Choice Award for Choice Scene Stealer in 2017.

However, Mendes has done more than just that. She appeared in the romantic comedy The New Romantic in 2018, Netflix’s Perfect Date in 2019, Dangerous Lies, and Palm Spring in 2020.

Camila Mendes has a new project in the works

The Brazilian-American actress has some new projects under her wing.

Starting with an upcoming romantic comedy film called Upgraded, along with Shadow and Bone star Archie Renaux. This time Mendes will also serve as an executive producer for the film.

It is reported that the Riverdale star will be playing the role of Ana, an auction house trainee who also happens to be an aspiring artist and finds herself going on a last-minute trip to London for work. This is where Ana meets charming and wealthy William, played by Renaux, who is a businessman.

Deadline reported that Karz and Bindlet from Gulfstreamst Pictures, which are the ones financing the movie, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the enormously talented Camila Mendes, Carlson Young, and Archie Renaux, as they pull back the curtain on the art world in this fun and engaging romantic comedy.”

Unfortunately for us, there isn’t much information that’s out yet about this film and Ana’s character. It is expected to be revealed more about the casting in the next few weeks.