Camila Cabello is tired of paparazzi taking photos of her at the beach

Camila Cabello fights back against the paparazzi. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Camila Cabello, 25, wrote a lengthy letter about how she is “exhausted” from having to hide from the paparazzi. The Havana singer posted the letter to her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The singer first made her break in the music group Fifth Harmony. She exited in 2016 to pursue a solo career. Cabello has released two solo albums, Camila and Romance. She has a third on the way.

She also ventured into the acting world – playing the title character in the recent adaptation of Cinderella. While it premiered to a mixed reception, it has an all-star cast including Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan. The musical movie was a finalist in the 94th Academy Awards Fan Favorite category, eventually losing out to Army of the Dead.

What did Camila Cabello say about paparazzi?

The young singer slammed the paparazzi for taking snaps of her body without her permission. She penned, “Every time I’ve gone to this beach club in Miami I get papped – somehow when I check in paps know and get me in my bikini and every time I’ve felt super vulnerable and un prepared – I’ve wore bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset.”

She continued to open up about how the experience has impacted her mental health. “I reminded myself when it impacted my self esteem that I was thinking the culture’s thoughts and not my own. A culture that has gotten so used to an image of what a “healthy” woman’s body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of woman.”

She ended her post with: “All the therapy, all the inner work, is to try to get back to feeling like 7 year old me on the beach. I’m mourning her today. Happy, silly, breathing, pretending to be a mermaid. FREE. P.S. I ran away to the pool area where hopefully they can’t get me but they literally hide in the bushes sometimes. I’m exhausted.”

Cabello’s third album drops soon

Cabello’s third studio album is on the way and will drop April 8. She has released two singles in anticipation – Don’t Go Yet, which stirred up some blackface accusations and Bam Bam featuring Ed Sheeran.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“5 days till Familia! Psychofreak is my Top 3 favorite song on the album and it’s not number 3,” wrote Cabello on Instagram while sharing a production still of her and Willow Smith. “Pleasure to collaborate with somebody I respect so much as an artist and as a person. @willowsmith let’s get it.”

The album has 12 tracks and will feature supporting vocals by Sheeran, Smith, María Becerra, and Yotuel.

Familia comes out April 8 on all major streaming platforms.