Caitlyn Jenner shares love for Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian

It hasn’t always been plain sailing between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians, but the former Olympian had nothing but love to show for her step-daughter Kim over the weekend.

When Kylie Jenner posted an Insta snap of her and Kim posing poolside, Caitlyn responded with a rare comment proudly gushing over the two sisters. ‘The most gorgeous women I know! Love you both!’

The comment garnered thousands of likes from fans who were clearly delighted at Caitlyn’s unusual show of Instagram affection. ‘@caitlynjenner your girls are gorgeous just like you,’ wrote one, while several others took the opportunity to wish her a happy International Women’s Day.

Caitlyn’s relationship with Kardashians has improved

Caitlyn’s relationship with the Kardashians hasn’t always been so warm and fuzzy. When Caitlyn appeared on British reality TV series I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here last November, the 70-year-old shocked audiences by revealing she hadn’t spoken to step-daughter Khloe Kardashian in five or six years.

This year, however, it seems like relations between Caitlyn and the rest of the famous clan have thawed. The retired athlete posted a snap of her hanging out with step-daughter Kim Kardashian and her husband Kayne West at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in February. She captioned the pic, ‘Love partying with family! Oscars 2020’.

And during a recent interview with Harper Bazaar that same month, Kylie said that she’s still super close to Caitlyn and talks to her ‘like every day’.

Kardashian-Jenner family spending time in Palm Springs

Kylie’s stunning sibling bikini shot was snapped at mom Kris’s luxurious Palm Springs holiday home, where the family has been spending some quality bonding time together.

Kylie, who recently made her reunion with ex Travis Scott official, looked sensational in a tan brown off-the-shoulder bikini. Striking a seductive pose beside her, 39-year-old Kim showed off her incredible curves in a tiny black number. Kim also shared the pic on her Twitter account, fondly captioning it ‘Yin Yang’.

The new photo gives us an insider look at the Kardashian-Jenner family trip to Palm Springs, and the holiday looks like it’s been non-stop fun so far.

On Saturday, the reality TV sisters were joined by their brood of kids Penelope, Mason, Reign, True, Stormi, North, Saint, Pslam and Chicago for a family pool party in the Palm Springs sunshine. Kourtney’s ex-partner Scott Disick and Kris’s boyfriend Corey Gamble also joined in the fun.

View this post on Instagram 🤎🖤 A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Mar 7, 2020 at 1:30pm PST

On Saturday night, matriarch Kris and her daughters were photographed having an adults-only night out at a drag show at the Toucans Tiki Lounge. Kylie uploaded a series of snaps and videos from the gay bar, including one where the sisters took to the mic for a raucous rendition of ‘Rise & Shine’.