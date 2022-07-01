Britney Spears’ dad denies bugging room while she was under conservatorship

Britney Spears’ conservatorship ended in 2021. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agenc

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears had denied planting a listening device in her room while she was under her conservatorship.

Submitting a declaration to the Los Angeles Superior Court, Jamie, 69, stated that accusations made in The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears were false.

Jamie Spears has denied bugging Britney’s room

The 2021 documentary shows Britney’s former security guard Alex Vlasov claiming that Jamie recorded hours of audio from Britney’s room and monitored her phone activity.

In the legal documents obtained by Page Six, Jamie said: “I am informed of the allegation … that a listening device or ‘bug’ was placed [in] her bedroom as surveillance during the conservatorship. This allegation is false.”

“I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship. I am not aware of any such surveillance having occurred.”

Jamie Spears was in charge of Britney’s conservatorship from 2008. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Page Six also reported that Jamie is willing to testify if the court calls him as a witness. However, Jamie didn’t address or deny the accusation that he monitored Britney’s phone.

Britney Spears’ 13 year conservatorship

Britney’s conservatorship was set up in 2008 after she went through a public mental health breakdown.

Conservatorships are when the court appoints a person to have legal responsibility over someone who cannot make financial or personal decisions for themselves.

The previous year saw her divorce from her second husband, Kevin Federline, and she lost custody of her sons, Sean and Jayden.

Britney also made headlines when she shaved her head and smashed a photographer’s car with an umbrella.

The singer was then placed under a conservatorship, with her dad in charge, after she refused to hand over her sons to her ex-Kevin despite the police demanding her to.

However, in 2019 the #FreeBritney movement was birthed after the podcast Britney’s Gram claimed that a former member of Spears’ legal team told them that her conservatorship should have ended in 2009 and that she was being held in a facility against her will for not taking her medication.

In November 2021, the court terminated Britney’s conservatorship.

Britney Spears married Sam Ashgari last month

In June, Britney celebrated a beautiful wedding at her home in California as she tied the knot with Sam Asghari.

This was special as the star’s former conservatorship reportedly stated she wasn’t allowed to get married.

The wedding had 60 guests, including Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Drew Barrymore.

Taking to Instagram, Britney wrote: “Wow!!! Holy holy crap!!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day!!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED.”

Britney and Sam met in October 2016 after he starred in her music video for her song Slumber Party.