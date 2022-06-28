Britney Spears’ ex-husband tried to break into her locked bedroom on wedding day

Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander tried to crash her wedding. Pic credit:©Imagecollect.com/Acepixs

Britney Spears’ ex-husband reportedly tried to break into her locked bedroom on the day she married Sam Ashgari.

Last month, the pop legend’s ex-husband Jason Alexander filmed himself trespassing into her home on her wedding day.

Although the wedding had not started yet, he was able to film the outside compound, indoor corridors, and the room where the star was set to get married in.

Jason was charged with trespassing, vandalism, battery, and an additional charge of stalking. He was also ordered to stay away from Britney for three years.

Britney Spears’ ex-husband tried to break into her locked bedroom

In a recent revelation, reports now claim that Jason tried to break into Britney’s locked bedroom.

According to TMZ, one of the security guards, Richard N. Eubeler, testified in court and said that Jason tried to open Britney’s door when she was inside the room.

The guard also claimed that Jason kept on saying that he needed to speak to Britney and that he had been seen near Britney’s home multiple times before the wedding.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Jason’s public defender said: “Mr. Alexander’s intent was to talk to Britney, to check on her wellbeing, to make sure that this was what she really wanted, not to place her in fear.”

Since the incident, Britney reportedly let go of her security and replaced the team with a new one. The guard, who testified, is said to have also been fired.

Britney Spears’ marriages to Jason Alexander, Kevin Federline, and Sam Asghari

Britney and Jason were childhood friends and married in 2004 in Las Vegas.

Clearly carried away in the moment, the two were only married for 55 hours before the marriage was annulled.

In the same year, Britney then married singer and former backup dancer Kevin Federline. The two welcomed sons Sean in 2005 and Jayden in 2006.

Britney and Kevin then divorced in 2007, the same year that the star went through a public breakdown.

Having overcome her challenges, the pop legend now appears in a better place.

After meeting Sam in her music video Slumber Party in October 2016, Britney has been head over heels, often sharing snaps of her beau.

Britney and Sam announced their engagement in September 2021 before celebrating their nuptials in an intimate ceremony last month.

The wedding was reportedly attended by around 60 guests, including Madonna, Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez.