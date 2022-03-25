Britney Spears considers getting a ‘boob job,’ says dad Jamie Spears body-shamed her and told her she was ‘fat’

Britney Spears is currently in a legal battle with her father over finances. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is continuing to keep her promise to spill the beans on her family after her conservatorship ended in November last year.

The singer admitted she considered getting breast augmentation surgery after years of alleged body-shaming by her estranged father, James Spears.

Britney’s father has been under immense scrutiny since the #FreeBritney campaign helped end the pop legend’s conservatorship.

The 40-year-old singer has accused her father of financial misconduct and spying as their court battle continues.

Britney Spears reveals she considered a ‘boob job’

Britney opens up in a new Instagram post, writing about beauty standards and some of her experiences under conservatorship.

“It’s crazy living in Los Angeles … I was thinking about getting a boob job … my boobs are fairly small,” she began the lengthy Instagram post she posted on Thursday, continuing: “I mean with the right bra it’s fine but I was curious what a doctor would say !!!”

She described her recent weight loss and how it affected her breast size.

“I lost 7 pounds in the last 6 months and that’s a lot for me !!!” she noted. “I’m officially part of the ‘itty bitty titty committee’ [crying out laughing emoji] … they shrunk !!! I don’t know where my boobs went.”

Britney continued, hinting that she reluctantly went to an appointment for cosmetic surgery but backed out when “nobody was there” for her consultation, adding that she’s “never been back.”

The pop star then accused her father of fat-shaming her and how it made her feel.

“My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun … it was humiliating !!!”

She went on to say she only had one good magazine cover during her 13-year conservatorship, calling the rest of the covers “extremely bad.”

Britney, writing in a stream of consciousness style, went on to open up about her insecurities and admits to feeling pressure due to “societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to,” confessing to falling victim to it at times.

She concluded the post with this:

Britney Spears shares a close-up of her breast in a black bra

The mother of two teenage went down memory lane about breastfeeding her two boys and being their personal “milk factory.”

The Toxic singer shared a photo of her breasts in a black bra before telling a story about how mothering her two sons, 16-year-old son Sean Preston and 15-year-old son Jayden impacted her body.