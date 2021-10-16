Brian Laundrie manhunt intensifies as police gear up with assault rifles at Carlton Reserve

Law enforcement continues to focus on the Carlton reserve in the search for Laundrie after a quiet week. Pic credit:@GabsPetito/Instagram/@Twitter/BrianEntin

Armed police in Florida are searching the vast swamp where it is believed Brian Laundrie may be hiding.

News Nation Now reporter Brian Entin reports that the search for the missing Brian Laundrie has intensified.

Entin photographed tactical police with camouflage combing through the alligator-infested swamp of the Carlton Reserve in Florida.

North Port police said the units were training and searching in the swampy reserve.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. As previously reported, the Teton County coroner ruled the death of 22-year-old Petito a homicide and revealed her cause of death was manual strangulation.

Laundrie has not been charged with the murder of Petito, which legal experts believe is strategic. Instead, he is wanted for bank fraud after allegedly stealing Petito’s credit card.

Laundrie likely receiving assistance

Our full report tonight from North Port.

Police in tactical gear with assault rifles at the reserve.

And retired FBI agent Dennis Frank’s perspective.

“I have to think he is getting some kind of help,” he says regarding Brian Laundrie’s disappearance. @NewsNationNow pic.twitter.com/TJenA5HiPX — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 16, 2021

Retired FBI agent Dennis Frank speaking to News Nation Now, believes that Laundrie is getting help.

The former law enforcement reveals Laundrie managed to escape undetected despite being under surveillance, prompting speculation that his parents may have offered him assistance and a cover.

Frank adds that it is unlikely for the 23-year-old to survive in the Carlton reserve without help due to the dangerous elements, such as humidity and alligators.

Search and HRD dogs at Carlton Reserve

K9 cadaver dog joins Brian Laundrie search in Florida: report https://t.co/WpAwbiqQlu pic.twitter.com/XWg1Nbwao7 — New York Post (@nypost) October 16, 2021

According to WFLA, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office joined other law enforcement agencies at the reserve.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson told WFLA that two K9 units – a human remains detection (HRD) unit and a K9 trainer were assisting the law enforcement agencies searching for Laundrie, including the FBI.

“We have sent the HRD K9s a few times and patrol K9s (who are also trained to track those who are missing) a few times,” the spokesperson told the local news outlet, adding:

“For more insight, we’re one of the only law enforcement agencies in Florida that have HRD K9s in-house, so we’re often requested to assist in that aspect across the state.”

The focus on the Carlton reserve suggests that law enforcement believes that Brian is in the area and is open to the possibility that he is dead.

In addition, Laundrie returned to his home last month without Gabby Petito. He returned with her van but refused to offer law enforcement any assistance. He also did not speak to Petito’s parents, who were concerned about their missing daughter.

Chris Laundrie spotted installing what appears to be video doorbell and picking up mail at his Florida homehttps://t.co/ZAcFcZDNGT pic.twitter.com/BdJonsHeUI — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 15, 2021

His father, Chris Laundrie, joined the search for his son, and he was recently observed installing a video doorbell and picking up mail at his Florida home.