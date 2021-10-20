Brian Laundrie feared dead as human remains found in Florida, medical examiner called to scene

FBI and local police swarmed the area where human remains and items belonging to Laundrie were found. Pic credit: @gabspetito/Instagram

Brian Laundrie is feared dead after a medical examiner was called to the scene where ‘articles’ belonging to the missing 23-year-old were found.

Partial human remains were discovered in the same area as items which belong to Laundrie, according to senior law enforcement via NBC News.

However, there is no confirmation at the time of writing this report whether the human remains belong to Laundrie.

The stunning update comes just one day after the city of North Port reopened Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park after a month-long closure.

Laundrie is a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death. He has been missing for more than a month and has been subject to public speculation, leading to numerous false reports of sightings.

Despite being under surveillance, Laundrie vanished about a week before Petito’s body was discovered in the national park where they spent time together.

Laundrie’s parents found the ‘articles’

Articles belonging to Brian Laundrie found at the reserve, according to attorney. https://t.co/p8cIuShBnb — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 20, 2021

According to the Laundrie family attorney, Steve Bertolino, Brian’s parents discovered the articles, which reportedly belong to their son.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian. The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions, and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning,” he wrote in a statement according to reporter Brian Entin. The statement continues: “After a brief search of a trail that Brian frequented, some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now, law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

Bertolino did not reveal what type of “articles” belonging to Laundrie were found, although there are reports that a backpack was discovered.

Medical examiner and human-detection K9 called to scene

The local medical examiner has been called to the scene along with a K9 unit trained to find human remains, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News.

It is still unclear whether Brian Laundrie is dead or alive as there has been no confirmation from official sources.

A tent has been set up at the reserve and a mobile command center following the items of interest discovered by the Laundrie parents.

Tent now set up in the reserve.@8_plamison is up. pic.twitter.com/pB5anHGzj2 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 20, 2021

Another mobile command center has shown up. pic.twitter.com/1zjTOuJP10 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 20, 2021

Local reports reveal that FBI presence has increased in the area following the update.

The FBI has confirmed that an evidence response team is at the scene, and the reserve has been closed down.

UPDATE: Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie. An #FBI Evidence Response team is processing the scene. The reserve is closed to the public and no further details are available at this time. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/itOYRpY6fp — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) October 20, 2021

While Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito, he has not been named a suspect in the murder.

Gabby Petito’s body was discovered on September 19 at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, and a coroner ruled her death a homicide by manual strangulation.