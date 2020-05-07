Brian Howe death: Former Bad Company lead vocalist dead from cardiac arrest at 66

Brian Howe, the former lead singer for the rock group Bad Company, has died at 66. A relative confirmed that Howe passed away Wednesday at his home in Florida, according to TMZ.

His manager Paul Easton also confirmed his death in a statement, according to Metro:

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of a loving father, friend and musical icon, Brian Howe.”

Brian Howe cause of death

Howe reportedly died on his way to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. He was known to have a heart condition and had suffered a heart attack in 2017.

He also suffered broken ribs in a car accident in Florida on April 30, but it was not clear whether his death was connected with the accident.

Tributes on Twitter

Fans and colleagues have been posting tributes and eulogies on Twitter since news of Howe’s death broke.

Sad news…. former Bad Company singer Brian Howe has passed away. I loved his voice and his era with the band.

Rest well Brian… pic.twitter.com/DtwT80NIon — 𝐌𝐲𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧 (@RockTheseTweets) May 7, 2020

I had the opportunity to meet Brian Howe👍🎤🔥🥇 perform and he was truly an incredible musician!👍🎤🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/gHwnf37kFt — Richard Rust (@richardjourney2) May 7, 2020

Former Bad Company singer, Brian Howe, has passed away. My sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Rest In Peace Brian. Thanks for all the music. pic.twitter.com/Al4ZRsmKzJ — Mitch Lafon (@mitchlafon) May 7, 2020

Howe’s death comes after King Crimson drummer Bill Rieflin died in March. The folk music legend Julie Felix also died in March at the age of 81.

Brian Howe bio

Howe, a native of Portsmouth, England, was born in 1953.

He had brief stints with bands such as Shy and the heavy metal band White Spirit before Ted Nugent recruited him in 1983 for his Penetrator album project.

After working with Nugent, Howe briefly pursued a solo career.

Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones introduced Howe to Bad Company members Mick Ralphs and Simon Kirke. They recruited him as lead vocalist for the group in 1986, replacing Paul Rodgers.

The group released the album Fame and Fortune in 1986. The album included songs such as Burning Up, This Love, and When We Made Love.

Bad Company released Dangerous Age in 1988, with hits such as No Smoke Without A Fire, One Night, and Shake It Up.

Howe was also a songwriter. He was credited with writing several of the songs in Bad Company’s 1990 album Holy Water.

Holy Water is one of the group’s most successful albums, featuring hits such as If You Needed Somebody, Walk Through Fire, Boys Cry Tough, and Stranger Stranger. It was certified platinum and reached No. 41 on the Billboard album charts.

The band’s last album, Here Comes Trouble, was released in 1992 and included the hit song How About That.

He re-launched his solo career after leaving Bad Company in 1994. His solo albums include Tangled in Blue (1997) and Circus Bar (2010).