Julie Felix death: Folk music legend dies at 81 after short illness

Folk singer Julie Felix has died at the age of 81, according to a statement by her agent, Fran Collier. Felix died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday after a “short illness.”

“It is with great sadness that we announce that folk legend, Julie Felix, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday evening 22nd March after a short illness. We offer our condolences to Julie’s family, friends, and legions of fans at this time. She was a legend who will never be forgotten.”

The news of the singer’s death comes after she was forced to cancel multiple shows due to the restrictions on large gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The news of Felix’s death also comes after Monsters & Critics reported the death of country music star Kenny Rogers.

Rogers died on Friday at the age of 81.

Who was Julie Felix?

Julie Felix was born in Santa Barbara, California in 1938. She was raised in California but moved to the United Kingdom in 1964 where she spent most of her adult life. She was living in Chorleywood, Hertfordshire at the time of her death.

Felix attended the University of California in Santa Barbara, where she obtained a degree in theater.

Julie Felix traveled through Europe after graduating

After graduating from college, she took a boat from New York to Patras and Hydra in Greece.

She then traveled through Europe, hitchhiking with a backpack and a guitar. She visited Marseille and Paris in France, Venice and Rome in Italy, and Barcelona in Spain. She also visited Germany and the UK.

While traveling in Europe, she performed with her guitar at pubs and clubs. She met and played with stars Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Graham Nash, Martin Carthy, Bert Jansch, Dave Swarbrick, and John Renbourn.

Felix also met and became friends with the Canadian poet, writer, and singer, Leonard Cohen, while visiting the island of Hydra in Greece.

Their friendship continued until Cohen died at the age of 82.

She described herself, at the time she arrived in England in her 20s as, a “beatnik.”

Felix once admitted that she was arrested for drug possession at Heathrow in 1968. She was reportedly in possession of marijuana while traveling from the UK to Geneva.

Felix signed with Decca Records in 1964

Her singing career started in 1964 when she signed with Decca Records in the UK. In 1966, she became the resident singer on David Frost’s show, The Frost Report, on the BBC.

Felix later hosted her own show — Once More With Felix (1968 to 1970) — on the BBC. The show featured music stars Leonard Cohen, Dusty Springfield, John Lee Hooker, Josh White, Tim Buckley, Billy Preston, Donovan, Jimmy Page, and groups The Kinks, Fleetwood Mac, and The Bee Gees.

She released her album Branches in the Mist in 1993, and her album Rock Me Goddess in 2018.

Felix is known for the songs Someday Soon, I can’t Touch the Sun, Heaven Is Here, Snakeskin, and Moonlight.

She was also an activist who championed various humanitarian courses. She was associated with Christian Aid. Felix also spearheaded the Guitars Against Landmines campaign.