Brenda Song reveals the thing Macaulay Culkin does that she cherishes

Brenda Song recently spoke to The Cut about her career, motherhood and relationship with Macaulay Culkin.

The actress, who has been seeing Culkin since at least summer 2017, opened up about the thing he does that she cherishes.

Song told The Cut: “My boyfriend and I always get into bed and chat about our days and the next day. When I was working, he’d wake up with me to chat. Now we do it at night, after our son goes down. It calms me. It sounds small, but I cherish it. It’s nice to wind down with someone you love.”

Brenda Song talks career, motherhood

Song, who will be returning to our screens on Dollface, also opened up about her career and motherhood.

She talked about how her routine has changed since she became a mother, “My routine looked very different nine months ago. Now it revolves around my son. I wake up, get him out of his crib, change him, get our breakfast ready, and drink my matcha. As a new parent, I don’t sleep at all.”

She also mentioned what her biggest challenge with filming was. “The biggest challenge is being away from family. I know everyone feels that way. There were so many long days where I’d get home and my son would already be asleep,” she said.

Song went back to work shortly after giving birth. The actor shared, “I had no idea what I was doing. I went back to work so early. It was harder than I thought.” She also mentioned that her mother has been helping out with her and Culkin’s son and that she feels very lucky.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin’s relationship

Culkin and Song met on the set of Changeland in June 2017. That summer, they were spotted by paparazzi having dinner together in Los Angeles. This fueled speculation that the pair were dating.

Then, in December 2017, Culkin and Song were seen together in France.

In 2018, during an interview for the podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Culkin expressed his desire to have children with Song. He said, “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit.”

The couple welcomed a son, Dakota Song Culkin, in April 2021.

In January, 2022, People reported that the couple was engaged, after Song was seen with a ring on her left ring finger.