Actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency & Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Former movie co-stars Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged four years after they met on a movie set and began dating.

It will make for Song’s second engagement and potentially her first marriage, while it could be Culkin’s second marriage.

The big news also arrives less than a year after the former Disney and Social Network star gave birth to her and Culkin’s first child, Dakota.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song engaged

In a report via People, they’ve confirmed via an inside source that the former co-stars are officially engaged. Just days ago, Brenda Song stepped out in Beverly Hills wearing a sparkling diamond ring, confirming the news.

According to US Weekly, the couple reportedly first met on the set of the comedy-drama film Changeland in Thailand in June 2017. Romance rumors arrived later that year when they were spotted getting dinner together at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles. Their relationship continued to blossom over the past four years.

While Culkin, 41, and Song, 33, have mostly kept their relationship hidden on social media over the years, Song has shared Instagram posts here or there of them together. That included her sharing a rare photo of them posing with a mascot at the Los Angeles Rams’ football game this past November.

The caption for Song’s post is fitting as it refers to their son, whom they’ve also kept off social media.

Couple welcomed first child last year

Last April, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed their first child together, son Dakota Song Culkin. They named Dakota after Macaulay’s late sister, who died in a tragic car accident in 2008.

The couple mostly kept the news that they were expecting a child secret from the public, making it a surprise when they finally welcomed Dakota.

“We’re overjoyed,” they shared in a brief statement to Esquire at the time.

Following the birth of their child, Culkin also drew backlash from Asian Americans over previous comments that he made about Asian babies. Twitter unearthed the remarks the actor made during The Joe Rogan Experience in 2018.

Song gushed over Culkin for 40th

In 2019, Song shared a heartfelt caption with her Instagram post to wish Culkin a happy 40th birthday. It features her and the Home Alone star wearing matching plaid flannel tops with Brenda and Mack on the back of them.

“Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha,” Song said in her caption.

“My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you,” she ended with.

Song, a former star of Suite Life of Zack & Cody, was previously engaged to musician Trace Cyrus in October 2011. However, they decided to divorce and go their separate ways in June 2012.

Meanwhile, former Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin previously married Rachel Miner in 1998, when they were both 18 years old. Their marriage lasted until 2000 when they chose to separate and later divorced in 2002.

The former Home Alone star dated actress Mila Kunis for over three years, starting in 2007. A publicist confirmed in January 2011 that Culkin and Kunis had ended their relationship a little while before that, but kept things quiet as Kunis promoted her film, Black Swan.