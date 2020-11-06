Brax dies aged 21: Fans rush to pay tribute following death of rapper and social influencer

Rapper and social media influencer Brax has died at the age of 21, her mother revealed via Instagram on Thursday.

Letricia Loftin, a director and radio host, told her followers late on November 5 that her daughter, real-name Braxton Baker, had passed away.

Brax was apparently working on two albums and three novels at the time of her death.

Loftin posted a three-minute video to Instagram, which showed a montage of photos and video clips of her daughter, Brax. She wrote: “Our angel has ascended. At the time of her ascendance, she laid in sacred form.”

“There were no scratches, there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.”

Loftin then told fans that Brax had been in a spiritual retreat where she was working on “crafting and curating her art,” which included various albums and novels.

She also emphasized her daughter’s spirituality, saying: “Braxton knew that God was working through her; she had ‘vessel’ and ‘gifted’ permanently placed on her body.”

“She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world.”

Brax’s cause of death is unknown

Loftin finished the post by reiterating that Brax believed she was delivering God’s message. She did not give a cause of death.

Fans flooded social media with tributes to Brax and revealed their shock at the untimely death.

One fan on Twitter said they were in “disbelief that Brax really is gone” but added, ” Rest in Power, baby girl! You have always been the most amazing girl.”

Many fans wrote that they had admired her energy and stamina. One said: “Loved your energy, swag, so ahead of your time.”

Fans emphasized Brax’s positive impact on others

Other fans have spoken about how Brax would never know the true impact she had on people.

One Twitter fan wrote: “She will be on mood boards forever, and I’m grateful to have experienced and been apart of the legacy of such a legend. Orange heart love you Brax; you set the bar.”

Some fans have asserted how Brax’s style was years ahead of her time. One claimed that what “girls are trying to do now,” Brax was doing three years ago.

Rest in peace, Brax.

Earlier this week, rapper DaBady found himself facing tragedy when his brother, Glen Johnson, committed suicide by shooting himself in Charlotte. He left behind three young children.

And just last month, Houston-based rapper Kirko Bangz announced the tragic death of his baby son.