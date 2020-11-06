Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Brax dies aged 21: Fans rush to pay tribute following death of rapper and social influencer


By
Brax performing on a music video
Rapper and social media influencer Brax has passed away at the age of 21. Pic credit: Brax/ YouTube

Rapper and social media influencer Brax has died at the age of 21, her mother revealed via Instagram on Thursday.

Letricia Loftin, a director and radio host, told her followers late on November 5 that her daughter, real-name Braxton Baker, had passed away.

Brax was apparently working on two albums and three novels at the time of her death.

Loftin posted a three-minute video to Instagram, which showed a montage of photos and video clips of her daughter, Brax. She wrote: “Our angel has ascended. At the time of her ascendance, she laid in sacred form.”

“There were no scratches, there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.”

Loftin then told fans that Brax had been in a spiritual retreat where she was working on “crafting and curating her art,” which included various albums and novels.

She also emphasized her daughter’s spirituality, saying: “Braxton knew that God was working through her; she had ‘vessel’ and ‘gifted’ permanently placed on her body.”

“She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world.”

Brax’s cause of death is unknown

Loftin finished the post by reiterating that Brax believed she was delivering God’s message. She did not give a cause of death.

Fans flooded social media with tributes to Brax and revealed their shock at the untimely death.

One fan on Twitter said they were in “disbelief that Brax really is gone” but added, ” Rest in Power, baby girl! You have always been the most amazing girl.”

Tweeter can't believe Brax is gone
Pic credit: @FairyTrapMuvaa/Twitter

Many fans wrote that they had admired her energy and stamina. One said: “Loved your energy, swag, so ahead of your time.”

Tribute to Brax on Twitter
Pic credit: @LightSkinBiggie/Twitter

Fans emphasized Brax’s positive impact on others

Other fans have spoken about how Brax would never know the true impact she had on people.

One Twitter fan wrote: “She will be on mood boards forever, and I’m grateful to have experienced and been apart of the legacy of such a legend. Orange heart love you Brax; you set the bar.”

Praise for Brax's impact
Pic credit: @whoyngn/Twitter

Some fans have asserted how Brax’s style was years ahead of her time. One claimed that what “girls are trying to do now,” Brax was doing three years ago.

Tweet praising Brax's style
Pic credit: @speakinofiya/Twitter

Rest in peace, Brax.

Earlier this week, rapper DaBady found himself facing tragedy when his brother, Glen Johnson, committed suicide by shooting himself in Charlotte. He left behind three young children.

And just last month, Houston-based rapper Kirko Bangz announced the tragic death of his baby son.

Jerry Brown
Jerry Brown
Jerry was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, but is now based in the UK. He specializes in true crime and entertainment news stories. When... read more
Jerry Brown
Latest posts by Jerry Brown (see all)

If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments