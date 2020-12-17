Another member of the famous Rhodes wrestling family is on the way, as a major announcement arrived that Brandi Rhodes is pregnant!

She and wrestling star husband Cody Rhodes announced the big news on TV during the latest edition of the AEW Dynamite program.

They also posted online about the news, bringing in plenty of congratulatory comments from friends, family, and fans on social media.

AEW Dynamite brings news that Brandi Rhodes is pregnant

During Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, fans got to see an interesting vignette involving Cody and Brandi Rhodes. It featured holiday music playing and showed the couple with their puppy, Yeti Pinkerton, as they decorated their Christmas tree.

The doorbell rang, and when they opened the door, there was only a small present with a gold bow sitting on the front steps.

Cody unwrapped the present, revealing a Gucci box. Inside of that box was a pair of baby shoes and an ornament that read: “We’re expecting a new baby, due 2021.”

All Elite Wrestling posted the clip to Twitter on Wednesday evening for fans to check out (below):

Congratulations to @CodyRhodes & @TheBrandiRhodes as they welcome a new baby in the new year! pic.twitter.com/8UgUtWDs9L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020

Along with that clip presented on AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone spoke about their big news on his AEW Dynamite Post Show YouTube video stream.

“Let’s, first of all, say, again, really surprising news, but really great news that Cody and Brandi are having their first child. I just think it’s wonderful. I do know that it changes your life. I know it for a fact. So it’s going to change Cody and Brandi’s life, and I hope it’s a great time for them,” Schiavone said at the start of his video stream.

Brandi and Cody’s news comes just a few weeks after reports arrived that AEW star Jon Moxley (Jonathan Good) and his wife Renee Paquette are expecting their first child.

Stars congratulate the couple on the big announcement

Brandi Rhodes also took to her Twitter and Instagram to share her and Cody’s excitement over the pregnancy news.

“Closing out 2020 on an epic high! Our hearts are so full. Thank you!” Brandi wrote in a Twitter post, sharing a photo of the positive pregnancy test along with one featuring her and Cody together.

Closing out 2020 on an epic high! Our hearts are so full. Thank you! ❤️🤰🏽 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xhZpDVYB1e — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 17, 2020

“We are so excited, grateful and filled with love! The perfect next chapter for us..,” Brandi wrote in her Instagram post’s caption, adding emojis for a pregnant woman and a baby bottle. There was also a hashtag for “nightmarebaby” to reference Rhodes’ nickname, American Nightmare.

The post has gained over 53,000 Likes so far and plenty of comments from fans and various wrestling friends.

Among the wrestling stars congratulating the couple were Natalya Neidhart, Angelina Love, and Alundra Blayze.

“Wow congrats!!! You guys are going to make a beautiful baby,” wrestling star Gail Kim commented.

“That’s gonna be a beautiful baby 😭💜 congrats guys!” Mandy Leon commented, echoing Gail’s sentiments.

“Amazing news!!! So happy for your both!!” Madison Rayne wrote.

Also offering congratulations to Cody and Brandi on the pregnancy news were celebs Jenni “JWoww” Farley and David Arquette, who crossed over from TV or movies into wrestling for a bit.

As diehard wrestling fans know, Cody’s family is synonymous with the business, as his father, the late Dusty Rhodes, was a major star for multiple promotions. Cody’s half-brother Dustin Runnels has also continued to compete in different promotions and currently works with his brother in AEW.

Cody and Brandi now run the newer All Elite Wrestling company, a competitor to World Wrestling Entertainment. With their upcoming addition to the family in 2021, it could very well introduce yet another generation of the Rhodes family into the business!